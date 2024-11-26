An Unexpected Brand Makes Our All-Time Favorite Applesauce

The best thing about this Target-brand applesauce is that it achieves the perfect balance of flavor. While it's definitely a sweet taste that first hits the tongue, you'll still find tart nuances shining through in the sauce. While the brand doesn't list the exact variety of apples used to make the sauce, when you take a spoonful, Honeycrisp is the kind that comes to mind.

Beyond the flavor, this applesauce also has a smooth texture. It's not lumpy, but it's also not too watery. That means it works well for eating as a snack but can also be used to bring out flavors in meat dishes such as a traditional pot roast.

Finally, the short ingredients list also alludes to the quality of this sauce. It's made quite simply of apples, sugar, water, and just a bit of ascorbic acid to give it the golden color most of us associate applesauce with. The simple ingredients list allows the apple flavor to take center stage and keeps your meal free of additives, allergens, and unwanted chemicals.