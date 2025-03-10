Aldi Shoppers Are Trying To Figure Out Why This Butter Spread Tastes So Much Worse Than It Used To

Aldi enjoys a loyal customer base thanks to its affordable prices on a range of groceries, especially its in-house brands that can often hold their own against bigger-name products. But recipes can change, and one former fan favorite product is drawing a lot of criticism online: Countryside Creamery Spreadable Butter With Olive Oil & Sea Salt.

On Reddit, the reviews have been unsparing. "This is the worst butter spread I ever tasted," wrote one user. A different user complained, "It tastes a lot more like the blob [I Can't Believe It's Not Butter] stuff with oil blends, when it used to taste like butter and olive oil." A third person highlighted the perceived formula change as well, lamenting that "the original version was my #1 Aldi recommendation for your everyday butter."

While we can't verify social media claims about changes to the product, a Reddit post seemed to blame the taste on a couple of additions. A photo of the ingredients panel on the container lists both canola and palm oils as ingredients alongside olive oil.