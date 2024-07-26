The Five Guys Hack That Ensures The Crispiest Batch Of Fries
When it comes to fast food french fries, most people can agree that Five Guys serves up some top-tier spuds. The fast-casual burger chain offers fresh batches of boardwalk-style fries for customers to enjoy and intentionally adds extra to each order so you feel like you are really getting your money's worth. But while Five Guys may be one of the fast food chains that gives out the most fries, there is no denying that the restaurant's starchy side usually arrives slightly soggy.
Thankfully, there's a hack if you prefer your fast food chain french fries to have a crispier texture — try asking for them "well done" when you order. Social media users on Reddit have reported that asking for them this way has resulted in an extra crunchy experience. You won't find this option listed on the menu, but if you are lucky enough to have a generous cashier taking your order, they may leave your fries in the fryer for a few minutes longer in order to achieve a crispy crunch.
Why this request might not work at every location
While the burgers at Five Guys always come well done, the fries are a whole other story. Five Guys follows a meticulous frying process in order to achieve their tasty spuds. Potatoes are sliced, blanched, and pre-cooked slightly, then stored until they are double-fried to order. Well-done crispy-style fries don't require any extra steps to make, just a few more minutes of frying before they are scooped into your bag. However, like many restaurants that have a secret menu, there's no guarantee that every location will honor your request.
While enjoying crispy fried tubers may take your Five Guys experience up a notch, not every customer has received a positive answer to their request. One Reddit user who frequently requests their fries well done shared that one Five Guys cashier refused, claiming that they can only be prepared "the Five Guys way." Other users in the comments confirmed that employees are discouraged from cooking them for too long.
Ultimately, this crispy fry hack may depend on how willing the Five Guys worker that's serving you is open to bending the rules a bit. Like always, remember to practice patience and gratitude for your employees who are doing their best to accommodate requests while abiding by company policies.