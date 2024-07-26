The Five Guys Hack That Ensures The Crispiest Batch Of Fries

While the burgers at Five Guys always come well done, the fries are a whole other story. Five Guys follows a meticulous frying process in order to achieve their tasty spuds. Potatoes are sliced, blanched, and pre-cooked slightly, then stored until they are double-fried to order. Well-done crispy-style fries don't require any extra steps to make, just a few more minutes of frying before they are scooped into your bag. However, like many restaurants that have a secret menu, there's no guarantee that every location will honor your request.

While enjoying crispy fried tubers may take your Five Guys experience up a notch, not every customer has received a positive answer to their request. One Reddit user who frequently requests their fries well done shared that one Five Guys cashier refused, claiming that they can only be prepared "the Five Guys way." Other users in the comments confirmed that employees are discouraged from cooking them for too long.

Ultimately, this crispy fry hack may depend on how willing the Five Guys worker that's serving you is open to bending the rules a bit. Like always, remember to practice patience and gratitude for your employees who are doing their best to accommodate requests while abiding by company policies.