8 Strict Rules White House Chefs Are Forced To Follow

The White House kitchen operates with a team of five chefs who are hired as full-time staff. Some First Families have brought their own chefs on, but the majority have worked for the house itself and typically serve numerous presidential administrations throughout their tenure. Headed by an executive chef and an executive pastry chef, this staff works in a 900-square-foot kitchen on the ground floor of the White House, and sometimes requires the outside aid of additional sous chefs who help with larger events, planning special holiday treats, and perfecting and plating the menus for elaborate state dinners.

While much of the chefs' time is occupied with executing grand government events many months in advance, taking the opportunity to practice some gastrodiplomacy, their day-to-day in the kitchen also entails preparing meals for the First Family. Working in such close proximity to the Chief of State, daily life in the kitchen comes with many complex protocols, as well as a few quirks — security clearance is mandatory, odd hours are inevitable, and grocery shopping is a highly coordinated, secret affair. While many aspects of daily life on the job remain undisclosed, most of the known rules defining White House chefs' roles have important reasons behind them, and all of them speak to the unique nature of this important culinary profession. Here are 8 strict rules all White House chefs are forced to follow.