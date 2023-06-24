For Better Or For Worse, Gastrodiplomacy Is Changing The Way We Eat

Though it may not be a concept everyone is familiar with, there's no denying the importance of gastrodiplomacy in society. But what does the word actually mean?

Gastrodiplomacy is when a country's government attempts to use food to teach other nations about the knowledge and value their country brings to the world. Because everyone needs to eat — and most of us love food — sharing food with other nations is a "soft" way to exert power and influence over others, and can be used strategically to form diplomatic relations, resolve issues, and more.

Many countries around the world have launched gastrodiplomacy initiatives, and we'll take a look at a few of the most successful ones, dive into the history of gastrodiplomacy, and look at how it can affect international relations, for better and for worse. There are times when attempts at gastrodiplomacy have gone wrong — so we'll look at what happens when initiatives don't go to plan, too.