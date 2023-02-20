What President Jimmy Carter Always Requested From White House Chefs

While the restaurant chef life can be grueling, the pressure of cooking for a world leader can be more than serving at the pleasure of the President. For White House chefs, the balance of cooking for a family, state dinners, and a variety of other scenarios can make them a jack of all trades. Former White House Chef John Moeller once shared with The Independent how his role was both kitchen manager and early culinary advocate. Whether it was incorporating ingredients from the garden or impressing with an intricately themed dinner, it appears that each day had the chefs feeling the pressure to execute a perfect meal.

Even Chef Andre Rush explained to People that being in charge of the White House kitchen was daunting since he had to ensure that everyone is content with the food choices. He said, "Food can start wars and food can end wars, literally. People don't realize how important it is, especially in the White House. There are no second chances. You can't make mistakes." While that sentiment might be true for state dinners, satisfying a Presidential craving can be just as nerve-racking. Although White House chefs might not get the fanfare of other celebrity chefs, it appears that they might be the most adaptable, knowledgeable cooks in a kitchen.