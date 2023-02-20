What President Jimmy Carter Always Requested From White House Chefs
While the 39th President of the United States might be the only Naval Academy graduate to hold the office, President Jimmy Carter has come a long way from saving his family's peanut farm after his military career. Although the current oldest living U.S. President has earned numerous accolades, including a Nobel Prize, his humble Georgia roots influenced his preferred food choices. When the elder statesman spoke to Oprah, he revealed some simple menu preferences that the White House chefs were happy to fulfill.
President Carter said that country food was his and his family's preference. While that broad-based term could go in many directions, it appears that his simple farmer tastes were reflected in a variety of favorite dishes. Classic Southern fare, like grits, ham with redeye gravy, and even collard greens, seemed to fill the table during his tenure. That "barbecue diplomacy" was even seen during a May 1979 Japanese Prime Minister Masayoshi Ōhira state dinner where American classic dishes were served to the visiting diplomat. Although the Kennedy presidency might have been French-inspired three-course spectacles, the Carter presidency offered a taste of down-home hospitality.
White House chefs reveal secrets from the kitchen
While the restaurant chef life can be grueling, the pressure of cooking for a world leader can be more than serving at the pleasure of the President. For White House chefs, the balance of cooking for a family, state dinners, and a variety of other scenarios can make them a jack of all trades. Former White House Chef John Moeller once shared with The Independent how his role was both kitchen manager and early culinary advocate. Whether it was incorporating ingredients from the garden or impressing with an intricately themed dinner, it appears that each day had the chefs feeling the pressure to execute a perfect meal.
Even Chef Andre Rush explained to People that being in charge of the White House kitchen was daunting since he had to ensure that everyone is content with the food choices. He said, "Food can start wars and food can end wars, literally. People don't realize how important it is, especially in the White House. There are no second chances. You can't make mistakes." While that sentiment might be true for state dinners, satisfying a Presidential craving can be just as nerve-racking. Although White House chefs might not get the fanfare of other celebrity chefs, it appears that they might be the most adaptable, knowledgeable cooks in a kitchen.