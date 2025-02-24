Meet The Legendary Former White House Executive Chef, Cristeta Comerford

Filipino-American chef Cristeta Comerford has just retired after four decades working in the White House. Ascending to the position of executive chef after ten years assisting in the presidential residence's 900-square-foot kitchen, she was the first woman and person of color to take on this role, though her cooking always spoke for itself. Known in the kitchen as "Cris" or "Cheffie," she went on to serve for thirty years as the head of multiple commander-in-chiefs' culinary forces, and has fueled five different presidential administrations while simultaneously demonstrating why food is such an integral aspect of politics.

Comerford's adaptability as a chef and determination to seek out new flavors have contributed to her success. In describing her methodology in cooking for the head of state and all visiting dignitaries, she explained in an interview with Asia Society, "You have to be open to all cuisines and taste as many types of food as possible." Not only was Comerford adept at accommodating each first family's needs and preferences on a daily basis, but her time serving the White House has proven her exemplary use of gastrodiplomacy. She has always emphasized the importance of food in all settings as a social phenomenon and conversational tool — it's a simple but powerful means of bringing discussion to the table.