Your Wallet Will Thank You For These 5 Egg Substitutes For Fried Chicken
Eggs are the glue that holds it all together when it comes to creating a batch of crispy, crunchy fried chicken. Though some food aficionados also swear by a lesser-known magic ingredient — coconut — eggs have always been a go-to for breading fried chicken. But with "eggflation" in full swing thanks to the avian flu, you might find yourself paying through the nose just to get a dozen. The situation is so severe that even grocery stores are limiting their egg purchases. Most of the eggs in the U.S. are now being imported from Turkey, and the country plans to ship a record-breaking 420 million in 2025. Prices have nearly doubled in some regions over the past six months, averaging $4.95 for a dozen in January 2025 (per AP News), and they're only expected to keep going up.
If that has you scrambling to rethink your fried chicken plans, don't worry — eggs aren't the only way to make a batch of crispy fried chicken. There are plenty of wallet-friendly substitutes that work just as well, from soda water to aquafaba. As a bonus, these swaps are also helpful for those with egg allergies who still want to bite into a crunchy drumstick every now and then.
Flax eggs
Flax eggs can be just as viscous as real egg whites. Made by soaking ground flaxseeds in water, this substance develops a gelatinous texture that only grows thicker with time. This is why flax eggs are a top-notch egg swap for fried chicken in terms of consistency — they act as the perfect binding agent for breading. In the world of egg substitutes, these crunchy seeds, rich in soluble fiber and omega-3s, punch well above their weight. A single tablespoon of ground flaxseed (which is around 7 grams) mixed with 3 tablespoons of water can stand in for one egg. Plus, a 600-gram pack of flaxseeds costs anywhere from $6 to $8, so it's an easy hit on the wallet.
Flax also makes the chicken extra crispy, thanks to the ground seeds frying up alongside the coating. If you're out of flaxseeds, chia seeds will work, too, though flax is usually the more affordable option. Making a flax egg is pretty simple: Stir 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed into 3 tablespoons of warm water, let it sit for 10 minutes, and boom — you've got a thick, eggy mix ready to work its magic. You can grind whole flaxseeds yourself or grab pre-ground flaxseed meal for a shortcut. Either way, you'll get the desired results.
Soda water
Soda water and flour are a quick and easy way to achieve a light, crackling coating on fried chicken without using eggs. This classic hack, often reserved for making homemade fried fish pub-worthy, works wonders for creating an airy, wafer-like crunch on chicken. The best part? This combo is one of the most budget-friendly egg substitutes around. A 12-ounce bottle of soda water will rarely cost you more than $1, and you'll probably end up using no more than 2 ounces to replace one egg.
The reason soda water works is that it contains lots of carbon dioxide, and the fun fizz it creates gets trapped in the batter, lending the entire coating a pleasing, wafer-like texture. The resulting crust is crisp but not heavy, allowing the chicken to remain juicy on the inside. Remember to use chilled soda water for maximum effect. When the chilled batter hits hot oil, the sudden temperature contrast intensifies the crisping effect.
Simply mix your flour and cold soda water until smooth, aiming for a consistency slightly thinner than pancake batter. Add your favorite seasonings to the same mix to create your signature fried chicken. For a more crusty bite, roll the chicken in flour first to create a dry surface, then dip it in ice-cold soda water before it hits the hot oil. This double-dip method will help you create a thin but sturdy outer layer.
Buttermilk
If you want your fried chicken to be just like the kind served at your favorite diner, buttermilk is the ideal choice. A quart of buttermilk costs around $2.50 to $3, enough to create a month's worth of batter (depending on how often you make chicken). Buttermilk is a wonderful marinade for your fried chicken, as its acidity helps break down the meat's proteins. This lends a pillowy feel to the meat that lies below the crunch, giving you a batch that's tender and juicy on the inside and crisp like paper on the outside.
To use buttermilk as a marinade, just pour it into a bowl, then add salt, pepper, and cayenne. If you really want to boost the flavor of your fried chicken, try adding condiments like mustard to give your chicken a spicy kick. Soak the chicken pieces in the mix and set them aside for two to eight hours. Once the chicken is out of the fridge, whisk together 1 cup of flour, 1 teaspoon of baking powder, and your favorite spices. Coat the pieces in the mix one by one before putting them in a resealable bag, and give them a good shake for an even coating. Let the coated chicken rest for a few minutes so the breading sticks better. To avoid overcrowding, try frying your chicken in batches.
Aquafaba
Aquafaba isn't just a fun word — it's also a fascinating ingredient that can work some egg magic in your fried chicken. Discovered by an engineer on a quest for the perfect vegan swap for egg whites, the ingredient has already made a name for itself as a quintessential substitute for vegan cakes, and fortunately, it won't burn holes in your pocket like eggs. Aquafaba literally translates to water (aqua) and beans (faba). Though you can buy a can of chickpeas for a quick whip (a 16-ounce can of chickpeas will likely cost you $2 or less), the homemade version of aquafaba is a more economical choice for those looking to stretch their ingredients.
Once your aquafaba is ready, mix all your dry ingredients in a bowl, from breadcrumbs and seasonings to your secret spice mix. Pour your aquafaba into another bowl and, just like you would with eggs, dunk each piece of chicken into it, ensuring it's coated on all sides. Let the excess drip back into the bowl, then press the chicken into your seasoned mix before frying up a batch of super tasty chicken packed with extra crunch.
Water and cornstarch
The last substitute on our list is also the simplest. Cornstarch is almost like a genie when it comes to fried food. Whether you're crisping up a batch of chickpeas or frying some juicy, meaty chicken, it's a global star that's used extensively as a frying agent across numerous cuisines. While the traditional method involves dipping pieces of chicken in rich, sticky egg whites before dredging them in a mixture of flour and cornstarch, using cornstarch to fry chicken without flour or eggs can work just as well.
This is definitely a cheaper option: You can likely find a basic 16-ounce bottle of cornstarch for less than $3, so who needs those pricey eggs? All you have to do is toss your cornstarch, salt, pepper, and seasonings into a bowl, then make a paste by adding a small amount of water. The cornstarch coating also helps absorb moisture from the chicken as it sets, allowing the coating to firm up and giving it an airy, shatteringly crisp texture.
So, if the rising price of eggs has got your cortisol levels up and your frying enthusiasm down, these egg substitutes will hopefully help you balance out those emotions. After all, necessity is the mother of invention (and perhaps the father of some fun experimentation).