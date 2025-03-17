Your Wallet Will Thank You For These 5 Egg Substitutes For Fried Chicken

Eggs are the glue that holds it all together when it comes to creating a batch of crispy, crunchy fried chicken. Though some food aficionados also swear by a lesser-known magic ingredient — coconut — eggs have always been a go-to for breading fried chicken. But with "eggflation" in full swing thanks to the avian flu, you might find yourself paying through the nose just to get a dozen. The situation is so severe that even grocery stores are limiting their egg purchases. Most of the eggs in the U.S. are now being imported from Turkey, and the country plans to ship a record-breaking 420 million in 2025. Prices have nearly doubled in some regions over the past six months, averaging $4.95 for a dozen in January 2025 (per AP News), and they're only expected to keep going up.

If that has you scrambling to rethink your fried chicken plans, don't worry — eggs aren't the only way to make a batch of crispy fried chicken. There are plenty of wallet-friendly substitutes that work just as well, from soda water to aquafaba. As a bonus, these swaps are also helpful for those with egg allergies who still want to bite into a crunchy drumstick every now and then.