Cornstarch Is The Secret Ingredient For Perfectly Crisp Chickpeas
From potato chips to pretzels and even snap-tastic cookies, it's hard to argue with the craveability of a crispy treat. And if you've ever had crispy chickpeas — also known as garbanzo beans — in a restaurant or as a bar snack, you may have marveled at the satisfying way they add crunch to your meal.
But experimenting with making crispy chickpeas at home will quickly reveal that achieving that perfectly crisp exterior and creamy interior is a challenge. Luckily, the secret to getting that perfect bite from your garbanzo beans is simpler than you might think. With just a dusting of cornstarch, you can ensure a crunchy outside and smooth inside.
Making these snacks is as simple as tossing the chickpeas with a bit of cornstarch, oil, and your choice of seasonings. Whether you air-fry them, bake them in a traditional oven, or fry them on the stovetop, by using cornstarch, you'll have a crispy, irresistible finished product that rivals restaurant-quality chickpeas.
What is cornstarch and why does it work for a superior fry?
When it comes to your favorite fried foods, there are a lot of pieces of advice about everything from oil type to temperature, but in terms of ingredient list, cornstarch is a clear winner for your secret weapon.
Similar to cornmeal, cornstarch comes from corn. But unlike cornmeal — which is ground-up corn — cornstarch is a starch that has been extracted from the inner part of a corn kernel. It's extra useful as a thickening agent in everything from soups to pie fillings. And because it's both tasteless and odorless, it's extremely versatile whether you're making breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.
But when it comes to the frying process, there are few ingredients that seem to be as universally recommended as this stuff. By combining cornstarch with the standard flour called for in a recipe, you raise a batter's ability to absorb moisture and stave off water — the mortal enemy of crispiness. In the case of your chickpeas, though you don't fully batter these delicate little bites, a light coating of cornstarch does the same kind of work by forming a light and airy molecular structure that stays crisp when fried, giving you reliably crunchy results every time.
Ways to enjoy your crispy chickpeas
Of course, you can eat crunchy chickpeas by the fistful like you would popcorn or potato chips and call it a happy day. But crispy chickpeas are a great addition to so many dishes, and an ideal starting point for adding your own spin.
Chickpeas served over yogurt with garlic and herbs and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes is a fast lunchtime favorite. A selection of your go-to spices and blends, from cumin to turmeric, and coriander to za'atar, will make your crispy chickpeas' flavor pop. You could even opt for a sweeter take with cinnamon and sugar, or maple black pepper.
Once you have your crispy garbanzo beans with your preferred flavors, it's easy enough to toss them in a bowl and serve them with cocktails as a happy hour snack, but you can also make them part of a more substantial meal. Swap seasoned, crunchy garbanzos for your usual nut selection in a kale salad, or amp up the crunch factor in a classic Italian salad. Garnish your favorite bisque, stew, or creamy soup, and even sprinkle them over vegetables or stir them into a rice bowl. For a double dose of chickpea power, add a handful of this crispy snack to smooth, creamy homemade hummus. Think of them as a study in texture now that you have the secret to securing a satisfying crunch every single time.