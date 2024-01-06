Cornstarch Is The Secret Ingredient For Perfectly Crisp Chickpeas

From potato chips to pretzels and even snap-tastic cookies, it's hard to argue with the craveability of a crispy treat. And if you've ever had crispy chickpeas — also known as garbanzo beans — in a restaurant or as a bar snack, you may have marveled at the satisfying way they add crunch to your meal.

But experimenting with making crispy chickpeas at home will quickly reveal that achieving that perfectly crisp exterior and creamy interior is a challenge. Luckily, the secret to getting that perfect bite from your garbanzo beans is simpler than you might think. With just a dusting of cornstarch, you can ensure a crunchy outside and smooth inside.

Making these snacks is as simple as tossing the chickpeas with a bit of cornstarch, oil, and your choice of seasonings. Whether you air-fry them, bake them in a traditional oven, or fry them on the stovetop, by using cornstarch, you'll have a crispy, irresistible finished product that rivals restaurant-quality chickpeas.