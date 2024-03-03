Here's How Béarnaise Sauce Got Its Name

French cuisine is known for a lot of things, but it's possible it's best known for its love of sauces. You've probably heard of the concept of French mother sauces, the five (or six, depending on the source) sauces that form the basis of French cooking: veloute, espagnole, tomate, Hollandaise, bechamel, and (possibly) mayonnaise. Generally, other sauces are believed to descend from these, although some have more offspring than others.

One that hasn't produced nearly as many descendants as the others is Hollandaise — but it has at least one sauce that came from it in the form of Béarnaise sauce. But why is it even called Béarnaise? Well, we know why it has that name – it's named after the Béarn region of France. As to how it got the name in the first place, though, that story is a lot more complicated, because while it's named after Béarn, it didn't actually come from Béarn itself.