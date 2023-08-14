Why A Charcoal Grill May Be Your Best Bet For Steak

It's an argument almost as old as grilling itself. What is the best way to cook your meat? Should you use propane? An electric grill? Natural gas? Or is it good old fashioned charcoal that's best? The truth is that a lot depends on the kind of meat you're using, the flavor you're going for, and a variety of other factors. But if you're looking to perfectly grill steak, you may be better off going with charcoal.

Each method of grilling has its advantages and disadvantages, and some of the characteristics of charcoal make it ideal for cooking an amazing steak. For one thing, charcoal is better at adding smokiness to meat than any gas or electric grilling options.

Though it can take a while longer to heat up than gas and electric heat sources, charcoal grills also get a lot hotter than the competition. By some measures, by as much as 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This has the effect of creating a fantastic sear, an important part of a well-cooked steak. Though there are propane grills that can reach a similar temperatures, they tend to be quite expensive. So if you're specifically looking to make a porterhouse, or for the best way to cook a New York strip on the grill, stick with charcoal.