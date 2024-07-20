Elevate Any Frozen Daiquiri With This Unexpected Fruit

With summer in full swing, refreshing drinks like daiquiris can be a great way to cool down. They're packed with sweet, fruity flavors and can be served on the rocks or frozen for really hot days.

While you'll often find recipes for mango or strawberry daiquiris, there's another tropical fruit that can make for an even more eye-catching drink — dragon fruit. Dragon fruit is the fruit of a cactus plant native to Central and South America and is known for its funky bright pink or yellow skin and white, pink, or red seed-speckled flesh.

When you add it to your daiquiri, its sweet flavors balance out the lime juice in your drink. It's also quite a light and refreshing ingredient, meaning it works well in your cocktail without overpowering the other flavors or making the drink feel too heavy. Plus, thanks to the fruit's unique appearance, adding a wedge of it to the rim of your cocktail glass gives your daiquiri a fun, tropical flair and makes it look just a little more appetizing.