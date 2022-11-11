Which Is The Best Alcohol-Soda Combination? - Exclusive Survey

When you're in the mood for a fun drink but not feeling up to mixing an entire cocktail, combining alcohol with soda can be an easy way to make a mixed drink using what you already have on hand. And, according to NPR, you may even need fewer drinks to quench that craving. Sugary drinks reportedly slow down the absorption of alcohol, but if you opt for a less-sugary diet soda, that barrier isn't there.

Thrillist notes that some sodas combine exceptionally well with alcohols, and you can often pair any soda you have on hand with a complementary alcohol. If you have a can of Sprite in your fridge, try mixing it with tequila or whiskey. Thrillist says the combination of 7-Up and spiced rum actually tastes similarly to cream soda. Of course, there's always the classic rum and Coca-Cola combination, well-known and favored by many as a quick, cheap drink. But which alcohol-soda combination is the best of all?