The 2 Best Egg Substitutes You Need To Try For Pancakes
When it comes to making pancakes, eggs are an essential ingredient. You might need a suitable substitute, though, if you've run out of eggs or don't eat them for dietary reasons. To determine the best egg substitutes for pancakes, Daily Meal asked chef Supreme Dow, founder of the nonprofit The Harvest Academy, for his top two suggestions.
Eggs give pancakes the structure that they need to hold the air bubbles that you see develop as they cook in a frying pan. These bubbles are what make the cakes so light and fluffy. But, when you need to replace eggs for whatever reason, chef Supreme explained, "Flaxseed and bananas are two of the most popular egg substitutes for making pancakes."
Why flaxseed and banana work so well as egg substitutes
There's a science behind why flaxseed and banana work so well as substitutes for eggs in numerous recipes, including pancake batter. In fact, Guy Fieri's go-to egg substitute for meatloaf is flaxseeds. Chef Supreme says, "Mixing flaxseed and water creates a texture similar to eggs, helping to hold the rest of the ingredients together and providing a great replacement option for eggs in your pancakes." When the seeds soak in water, they produce a gel called hydrocolloid. This mucilage is a soluble fiber and similar to the white part of the egg in its ability to bind with water and the other ingredients in your pancake batter.
Also, chef Supreme notes, "Bananas are another good substitute, adding sweetness, moisture, and a similar texture mimicking eggs." The reason is because bananas contain pectin which is a gelling agent. Pectin also finds the gluten network that flour proteins produce, resulting in soft and moist baked goods. Alongside the binding power and moisture, bananas increase density.
How to replace eggs with flaxseed in pancakes
Using flax eggs — the term used to describe the egg replacement made from flaxseed – for pancake batter is a simple process. To make flax eggs, chef Supreme instructs to "first mix together 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseeds with 3 tablespoons of water for each egg the recipe calls for in a separate bowl." Since ground flaxseed has a shorter shelf life, you can freshly grind whole flaxseeds, which can be stored for about two years, in a food processor or coffee grinder.
With the flaxseed and water in a small glass or bowl, stir the mixture until it's well combined. You don't need a mixer or anything fancy; a standard utensil, like a fork, will do the trick just fine. Chef Supreme continues, "Allow the mixture to sit for five to 10 minutes or until the solution is a thick and goopy consistency. Then, add the egg replacement to the other wet ingredients before mixing everything together."
How to replace eggs with bananas in pancakes
Pancakes are just one in a long list of delicious things you can make with bananas. In fact, mashed banana is one of many ingredient swaps that make store-bought pancake mix so much better. They're only easier to incorporate than flax eggs because you don't need to mash them five to 10 minutes ahead of time.
To use bananas as an egg replacer, chef Supreme says that "one half of a mashed ripe banana, or a fourth of a cup, is equivalent to one egg." You can even use bananas that are overripe, which may be better for pancakes because the higher sugar content will naturally increase the sweetness. After mashing the bananas with a fork or potato masher, chef Supreme says that you can "mix the banana with the other wet ingredients before combining it with the other dry ingredients," just like with the flax eggs.
How flaxseed and banana change pancake flavor and texture
Whether you use flaxseed or banana to replace eggs in your pancake batter, you will notice a few differences in the flavor and texture compared to using eggs. Chef Supreme explains, "When using flaxseed as an alternative to eggs, the pancakes may have an earthier or nutty flavor to them." Flaxseed comes in brown and golden varieties, and while they work the same to make flax eggs, the brown variety could add more earthy and nutty notes to your pancakes. Fortunately, he adds, "You can try to balance this out by adding a bit of cinnamon or vanilla in your mix. They will also feel more chewy and dense, which can be combated by adding extra baking powder prior to mixing."
On the other hand, chef Supreme says that, in addition to making pancakes sweeter, the flavor from using bananas as an egg alternative will linger. That's not a bad thing (unless you don't like the flavor of bananas) because banana pancakes are just one variation of this delicious comfort food, whether you eat them for breakfast or dinner. He also notes, "The texture may be moister than regular pancakes made with eggs, and tend to be more dense." Luckily, you can use a little of each egg replacer if you want some of the fiber and nutrients from the flaxseeds as well as the additional sweetness and flavor of the banana in your pancakes.