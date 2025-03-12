The 2 Best Egg Substitutes You Need To Try For Pancakes

Whether you use flaxseed or banana to replace eggs in your pancake batter, you will notice a few differences in the flavor and texture compared to using eggs. Chef Supreme explains, "When using flaxseed as an alternative to eggs, the pancakes may have an earthier or nutty flavor to them." Flaxseed comes in brown and golden varieties, and while they work the same to make flax eggs, the brown variety could add more earthy and nutty notes to your pancakes. Fortunately, he adds, "You can try to balance this out by adding a bit of cinnamon or vanilla in your mix. They will also feel more chewy and dense, which can be combated by adding extra baking powder prior to mixing."

On the other hand, chef Supreme says that, in addition to making pancakes sweeter, the flavor from using bananas as an egg alternative will linger. That's not a bad thing (unless you don't like the flavor of bananas) because banana pancakes are just one variation of this delicious comfort food, whether you eat them for breakfast or dinner. He also notes, "The texture may be moister than regular pancakes made with eggs, and tend to be more dense." Luckily, you can use a little of each egg replacer if you want some of the fiber and nutrients from the flaxseeds as well as the additional sweetness and flavor of the banana in your pancakes.