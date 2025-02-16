Guy Fieri's Go-To Egg Substitute Is Perfect For Meatloaf

If you've ever wanted to make meatloaf without eggs, Guy Fieri has the perfect trick. The celebrity chef and Food Network star swears by flaxseeds as an egg replacement, and they work surprisingly well. Whether you're vegan, have an egg allergy, or just ran out of eggs, Fieri's method can be your new go-to. As a notable egg-hater, it makes sense that Fieri found an egg-free solution for his meatloaf.

Eggs act as a binder in meatloaf, holding everything together and preventing it from falling apart. Flaxseeds do the same thing, thanks to their ability to absorb water and create a gel-like consistency. Mix 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseeds with 2 ½ to 3 tablespoons of water to make this egg substitute. You can buy it ground (flaxseed meal) or grind it yourself. A compact electric grinder like this one from Zhenghai is perfect for flaxseeds and is easy to clean. Let it sit for about seven minutes until it thickens into a viscous liquid. This gel mimics the binding properties of eggs, helping meatloaf hold its shape while staying moist and tender.

Once your flax mixture has thickened, stir it into your meatloaf mixture like you would an egg. Flaxseeds blend well with ground meat, breadcrumbs, and seasonings, ensuring the final dish has the right texture. They also add a subtle, nutty flavor, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids.