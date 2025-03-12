6 Ways To Reorganize Your Kitchen To Make It More Kid-Friendly

The kitchen is the heart of a household. It's where families come together to cook and eat, allowing them to share time and connect. However, not all kitchens are designed to be kid-friendly. If you want those little ones to enjoy the kitchen safely, you'll need to reorganize this space. So, to uncover the best kid-friendly organizational strategies, Daily Meal turned to Maria Baer, Founder of The Baer Minimalist®.

As an organization expert and the mom of six-year-old twins, Baer understands the importance of your kitchen setup. This space sets the tone for the household, encouraging family bonding and budding young chefs. But since kids grow up quickly, making your kitchen kid-friendly isn't a one-off event. Baer points out, "Your kids will grow out of certain items while they grow into new ones."

This means you will probably need to reorganize your pantry every few months. Although it requires some work, the payoff is worth it. As Bear shares, "It is incredible to watch their independence and confidence soar in a space where they have some autonomy."

Baer explains that helping kids evolve from infants to young adults requires setting them up for success — and this includes age-appropriate kitchen organization. You want to keep toddlers safe and entertained when you're busy cooking dinner. Once old enough, you want to create a space where they can practice their own culinary skills. And if you're inspired to make your kitchen more kid-friendly, Baer has just the tips!