5 Foods And Drinks You Need For A Traditional Turkish Breakfast
Turkish food is born from a unique medley of Eastern and Western influences, with recipes like mantı, a type of dumpling similar to Chinese jiaozi that can also feel like you're biting into some creamy ravioli with yogurt. Yet, when someone mentions Turkish food, our minds may wander to kebabs, baklava, and mezze, but Turkey's cuisine is so much more than that, shaped by deep-rooted traditions.
In Turkey, every meal and dish has its own tradition, space, and time — like kahvaltı, or Turkish breakfast. Kahvaltı translates to "undercoffee," meaning what you eat before coffee. Unlike most cultures that start the day with a freshly brewed cup of joe, Turkish people reserve theirs for after breakfast. That doesn't mean the meal lacks a strong hit of caffeine, but it is Turkish tea that takes center stage, complementing a breakfast as stunning as it is satisfying.
A Turkish breakfast is a feast for the senses, with a lavish spread where small plates are arranged for indulging in countless options. The meal may vary by region, but a few staples are universal, including an assortment of soft, fluffy breads alongside honey, desserts like katmer, and, at times, tahini and pekmez. The main dishes feature rich cheeses, eggs, and cured meats, with fresh salads and lots of olives! The Turkish certainly know how to indulge in life and food.
If you're wondering what dishes form a part of such an elaborate spread or want to recreate the country's flavors at home for an exotic Sunday morning, we've got you a list of foods and drinks that typically form part of a traditional Turkish breakfast.
Sucuklu Yumurta
Sucuklu yumurta literally translates to 'eggs with sucuk' — a garlicky, spice-packed sausage usually made from ground beef and flavored with salt, paprika, and two cornerstones of Turkish cuisine: sumac and cumin. This sausage comes in a few standout varieties: kangal sucuk, a ring-shaped sausage; finger-like parmak sucuk; and büfe sucuk, a longer version of parmak sucuk. While sucuk is a staple in Turkish cuisine, you'll find versions across Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and the Middle East.
Sucuklu yumurta is essentially eggs and sausage taken up a notch. Here, the two are cooked together, allowing the sausage's deep red, spiced fat to melt into the eggs, infusing them with a rich, smoky aroma. Some versions enhance the indulgence with a generous sprinkle of melty cheese (peyniri), making every bite a perfect blend of crispy, spiced meat and velvety eggs. It's the kind of breakfast that will transport you to the cultural Middle East.
Menemen
A sizzling pan of scrambled eggs made juicier and more flavorful with tomatoes and crisp green peppers, menemen is the quintessential Turkish breakfast comfort food and is often dubbed 'Turkish scrambled eggs' or 'Turkish omelet.' However, the people of Turkey have a distinct omelet of their own called kaygana, and menemen shares more similarities with Hungarian lecsó and Serbo-Croatian sataraš. It is perhaps closest to the North African shakshuka. But unlike shakshuka, where eggs are poached, menemen whips eggs into the vegetables.
The dish takes its name from a small town in İzmir province and is believed to have originated in Turkey's Aegean region, where shepherds would whip up a filling meal using eggs and whatever fresh vegetables were on hand, like tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Some variations of the dish also add sucuk, feta, and, at times, onions. Whether menemen should include onions is a long-standing culinary discussion in Turkey. Renowned food critic Vedat Milor even conducted a nationwide poll, gathering just over 437,000 votes. The result was close, with nearly 51% favoring onions. Onions or not, menemen remains a beloved staple of Turkish breakfasts and something that you can whip up easily to bring Turkey to your table.
Börek
Börek is a flaky, buttery turnover made with yufka dough—a very thin, unleavened dough similar to phyllo pastry. It is wrapped around fillings ranging from seasoned ground meat to various cheeses and tender greens like spinach or leek. This is a special one not only because it is absolutely delicious, but also because it has long been a breakfast staple that is also a symbol of good luck, specifically the muska boregi, a triangle-shaped Börek that resembles a muska — a small piece of paper with a prayer written on it.
The origins of börek are unclear, as not many documents have survived, but there are several theories. Some believe the pastry originated in the Ottoman Empire and reflects the culinary refinement of the Turks, while others say börek was neither specific to Ottoman nor metropolitan, and that it was instead the food of nomads, using available ingredients. Whatever the case, the recipe eventually spread across the Balkans, the Middle East, and North Africa. Even in Turkey, each region has a local recipe that reflects the diversity of its culinary traditions and offers a taste of the local culture.
For instance, su böreği, or water börek, has a soft, lasagna-like texture, and sigara böreği, on the other hand, are crispy cheese rolls shaped into thin, cigar-like pieces and deep-fried. You also have kol böreği, or arm börek, which is coiled into a spiral. The filling also depends on the availability of ingredients — coastal areas typically have seafood fillings, while Anatolian regions often use spiced meats and potatoes. This works great if you're trying to cook up a Turkish breakfast, as you can come up with your own version, depending on what's most convenient for you.
Simit
Simit comes from the Arabic word for 'quality white flour,' so you already know the end product will be something special. Perhaps the most integral part of Turkish breakfast, simit isn't just an accompaniment but often a standalone meal, especially in the fast-paced life of Turkey's cities. It's as common in Türkiye as hot dogs are in the U.S., but instead of stalls on street corners, you'll spot simitçi — street vendors — balancing trays of the golden-crusted rings on their heads, calling out to passersby.
The bread's signature circular shape has earned it the nickname 'Turkish bagel.' Still, unlike traditional bagels that have become a staple in American breakfast, simit isn't boiled before baking. It is thrown into the oven straight after being dipped in a molasses-based wash, lending it a signature crispy crust that gives way to an airy, slightly chewy interior. Simit is often encrusted with toasted sesame seeds, with a crunchy crust that evolves into a pillowy texture as you bite deeper into it, though some regions consume sesame-free simit. The preparation of simit involves making a simple dough from flour, water, yeast, and salt. The bread, whose roots can be traced back to 14th century Anatolia, through the poems of the Turkish poet Kaygusuz Abdal, is almost always paired with feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and jams. And, of course, no simit experience is complete without a glass of strong Turkish tea, sipped slowly as the world bustles by.
Turkish tea
The Turkish tea, or çay (chai), holds the motley selection of dishes together at a Turkish breakfast table while standing elegantly in thin-waisted, tulip-shaped glasses. It is poured generously, glass after glass, as conversations flow and the meal stretches into a slow, satisfying ritual. Turkish tea is traditionally prepared in a çaydanlık, a set of two stacked teapots, which gives it a rich taste as the pot's design leads to prolonged brewing.
The Turks came across tea in Central Asia before arriving in Anatolia in the 11th century and brought it back. Over time, the deep red-hued brew became a defining feature of Turkish culture and came to symbolize hospitality and friendship. So much so that today, Turks are the biggest tea drinkers in the world (per Statista). While it is enjoyed throughout the day as a way to pause and socialize, this saga begins at breakfast, where it is constantly poured to refresh palates. The gentle clinking of teaspoons stirring sugar into steaming cups becomes a familiar soundtrack to mornings spent with family, friends, or strangers in a çay evi (tea house) or a sunlit çay bahçesi (tea garden).
Whether you're an epicurean wondering about the contents of a Turkish breakfast and its cultural symbolism or want to familiarize yourself with the country's gastronomy, this list can be a good start for both. Though it may seem intimidating to prepare, a Turkish breakfast can be as elaborate or as simple as you choose to make it. In the end, this big meal has always been deeply rooted in the primary purpose of bringing people closer through luscious food.