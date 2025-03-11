5 Foods And Drinks You Need For A Traditional Turkish Breakfast

Turkish food is born from a unique medley of Eastern and Western influences, with recipes like mantı, a type of dumpling similar to Chinese jiaozi that can also feel like you're biting into some creamy ravioli with yogurt. Yet, when someone mentions Turkish food, our minds may wander to kebabs, baklava, and mezze, but Turkey's cuisine is so much more than that, shaped by deep-rooted traditions.

In Turkey, every meal and dish has its own tradition, space, and time — like kahvaltı, or Turkish breakfast. Kahvaltı translates to "undercoffee," meaning what you eat before coffee. Unlike most cultures that start the day with a freshly brewed cup of joe, Turkish people reserve theirs for after breakfast. That doesn't mean the meal lacks a strong hit of caffeine, but it is Turkish tea that takes center stage, complementing a breakfast as stunning as it is satisfying.

A Turkish breakfast is a feast for the senses, with a lavish spread where small plates are arranged for indulging in countless options. The meal may vary by region, but a few staples are universal, including an assortment of soft, fluffy breads alongside honey, desserts like katmer, and, at times, tahini and pekmez. The main dishes feature rich cheeses, eggs, and cured meats, with fresh salads and lots of olives! The Turkish certainly know how to indulge in life and food.

If you're wondering what dishes form a part of such an elaborate spread or want to recreate the country's flavors at home for an exotic Sunday morning, we've got you a list of foods and drinks that typically form part of a traditional Turkish breakfast.