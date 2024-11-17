What's The Difference Between Phyllo And Puff Pastry Dough?

If you've ever found it hard to resist a flaky pastry, rest that assured you're not the only one. All around the world, there are countless varieties of flaky pastry treats. From Greece's spanakopita and French croissants to curry beef triangles that hail from Hong Kong and many more, you can never run out of new sweet and savory dishes to try.

Similar as they may be in texture, not all flaky pastries are made equal. The largest difference comes down to whether they're made from phyllo dough or puff pastry. Although frequently mistaken for one another, these two are not at all the same thing.

The fat content is primarily what sets phyllo and puff pastry apart. This is because phyllo uses oil and puff pastry often calls for butter or shortening. Moreover, as you dig deeper into their histories, production methods, and common applications, even more differences arise.