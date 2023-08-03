Katmer: The Turkish Dessert With A Cultural, Breakfast-Related Meaning
The world is full of wonders, from the grandiose structures of ancient civilizations to delicacies full of flavors that weave tales of traditions from centuries past. In Turkey, such wonder is embodied in katmer, a traditional treat that's been enjoyed for centuries. Yet, unlike most sweet treats, katmer isn't just reserved for after-dinner indulgence. This Turkish delight also doubles as a breakfast food — and a popular one at that.
Hailing from Gaziantep in southern Turkey, the pastry's full name is damat katmeri, which means groom's katmer in Turkish. It's traditionally gifted by a groom's father to a betrothed couple for their wedding, symbolizing sweet beginnings. Over the centuries, it's become a staple breakfast food throughout Turkey, even for those not waking up to a wedding, where it's often enjoyed with a cup of steaming hot Turkish tea.
But what sets katmer apart from other breakfast pastries aside from tradition? It all comes down to the pistachios, of which you'll find an abundance in Turkey, as it's one of the top three producers of pistachios worldwide. They're generously sprinkled into (and on top of) the pastry, providing a nutritious and energy-dense start to the day with each bite of the sticky and oh-so-satisfying dish.
What is Turkish katmer?
If you're traveling through Turkey — or appreciate the sweet indulgence of katmer — add this delectable pastry to your morning lineup and enjoy it as you would pancakes or crêpes. If you're not a fan of overly sweet breakfast food, katmer is an excellent choice. The base of the dish is a layer of phyllo dough that is folded and baked to create a flaky, golden crust. Efe Topuzlu, co-owner of the restaurant Above Par in Sydney, told SBS Food that making katmer is a time-consuming task. "You have to roll the pastry until it's very thin, it's almost see-through, and it's four layers on top of each other," he said. "Between each layer is pistachio, and the other ingredient is clotted cream, which we call kaymak."
Pairing katmer with other Turkish staples is an excellent way to start your day on a delicious and wholesome note. Katmer can be drizzled with Turkish honey or hazelnut cream, another Turkish breakfast classic. Enjoy it alongside a warm cup of Turkish tea for an authentic experience.
Katmer as part of a Turkish breakfast
When it's served as a dessert, katmer is most commonly paired with kaymak ice cream, a sweeter version of the kaymak layered inside the pastry that's notoriously rich and somewhat chewy (similar to dondurma, the stretchy Turkish ice cream made from orchids). The sticky sweet cream is the perfect pairing for the crisp, flaky layers of katmer and the earthiness of pistachios.
The pistachios featured in katmer can give you the energy you need to fuel your day. Although this dish isn't overly sweet, there are plenty of options for those who prefer more savory flavors in the morning. Menemen, a scrambled egg dish with tomatoes and peppers, and sucuklu yumurta, a fried egg dish served with Turkish sausage, are both hearty that will keep you full. If none of these traditional Turkish breakfasts do the trick of fueling your day, then a solid cup of Turkish coffee should.