Katmer: The Turkish Dessert With A Cultural, Breakfast-Related Meaning

The world is full of wonders, from the grandiose structures of ancient civilizations to delicacies full of flavors that weave tales of traditions from centuries past. In Turkey, such wonder is embodied in katmer, a traditional treat that's been enjoyed for centuries. Yet, unlike most sweet treats, katmer isn't just reserved for after-dinner indulgence. This Turkish delight also doubles as a breakfast food — and a popular one at that.

Hailing from Gaziantep in southern Turkey, the pastry's full name is damat katmeri, which means groom's katmer in Turkish. It's traditionally gifted by a groom's father to a betrothed couple for their wedding, symbolizing sweet beginnings. Over the centuries, it's become a staple breakfast food throughout Turkey, even for those not waking up to a wedding, where it's often enjoyed with a cup of steaming hot Turkish tea.

But what sets katmer apart from other breakfast pastries aside from tradition? It all comes down to the pistachios, of which you'll find an abundance in Turkey, as it's one of the top three producers of pistachios worldwide. They're generously sprinkled into (and on top of) the pastry, providing a nutritious and energy-dense start to the day with each bite of the sticky and oh-so-satisfying dish.