The Simple Ingredients That Add A Zing Of Freshness To Potato Salad
Potato salad has a reputation: creamy, comforting, and often drowning in mayo. But not every version follows that script. Amish-style potato salad, for instance, leans on mustard and sugar for a tangy-sweet contrast, while other variations, like Italian potato salad, embrace fresh ingredients — steering clear of the heavy, mayo-laden approach. So, what takes a potato salad from ordinary to something truly flavorful? According to food personality Dan Pelosi, the answer is in the acidity.
Pelosi, the cook, content creator, and author behind Let's Eat, is known for his homey, flavor-driven recipes. In an interview with Daily Meal, he shared his perspective on building flavor in potato salad, emphasizing the power of vinegar. "I don't think citrus [is crucial], but I think acid," he explained. While lemon juice gets plenty of attention, vinegar — an ingredient that's even better in potato salad than mayo — adds brightness without overpowering. Pelosi, who recently partnered with McCain Foods to promote regenerative farming, suggests starting with a light hand, letting the acidity enhance rather than take over the other ingredients. A well-balanced touch of vinegar or citrus brings potato salad to life.
A fresh take on the classic side
Vinegar doesn't just add a pop of tartness — it changes the way potato salad comes together. Dan Pelosi explained that cold salads continue to develop in flavor as they sit, meaning what tastes balanced at first may shift after a few hours in the fridge. That's why he recommends tasting and adjusting the acidity just before serving to ensure the flavors stay bright and fresh. A final stir and a splash of vinegar or citrus can help refresh the dish, preventing it from tasting dull after refrigeration.
When asked about citrus, Pelosi agreed that ingredients like lemon zest or a squeeze of lime or orange could work in potato salad, depending on the other flavors in the dish. He emphasized that acidity should be added carefully, allowing it to enhance the other ingredients rather than dominate them.
Balance is key when it comes to adding acidity, and vinegar can make all the difference in potato salad, giving it a depth of flavor that mayo alone can't achieve. "A little bit of vinegar, a little bit of citrus will do you well," Pelosi says. Whether using tarragon vinegar, white wine vinegar, or a squeeze of citrus, acidity adds brightness that keeps every bite fresh and flavorful — without taking over the dish.