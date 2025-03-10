The Simple Ingredients That Add A Zing Of Freshness To Potato Salad

Vinegar doesn't just add a pop of tartness — it changes the way potato salad comes together. Dan Pelosi explained that cold salads continue to develop in flavor as they sit, meaning what tastes balanced at first may shift after a few hours in the fridge. That's why he recommends tasting and adjusting the acidity just before serving to ensure the flavors stay bright and fresh. A final stir and a splash of vinegar or citrus can help refresh the dish, preventing it from tasting dull after refrigeration.

When asked about citrus, Pelosi agreed that ingredients like lemon zest or a squeeze of lime or orange could work in potato salad, depending on the other flavors in the dish. He emphasized that acidity should be added carefully, allowing it to enhance the other ingredients rather than dominate them.

Balance is key when it comes to adding acidity, and vinegar can make all the difference in potato salad, giving it a depth of flavor that mayo alone can't achieve. "A little bit of vinegar, a little bit of citrus will do you well," Pelosi says. Whether using tarragon vinegar, white wine vinegar, or a squeeze of citrus, acidity adds brightness that keeps every bite fresh and flavorful — without taking over the dish.