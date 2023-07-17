The Acidic Addition That Makes All The Difference With Store-Bought Potato Salad

If you've just been invited to a backyard barbecue, you might be looking for an easy side dish to bring as a guest. Potato salad is just the ticket, given that it's made with pretty basic ingredients and isn't too hard to put together — or buy prepared at a local deli or supermarket. While some potato salads call for just potatoes and mayonnaise paired with a blend of seasonings, there is one secret ingredient you absolutely need to include if you want your store-bought potato salad to stand out to all the guests: vinegar. The fatty mayonnaise and acidic vinegar create a perfect contrast that will leave your salad with a fuller, tangier flavor.

The trick here is to use just enough vinegar without going overboard; you can quickly take the salad from pleasantly tangy to overly sour, so depending on how much you're making, use the vinegar sparingly. The mayo-vinegar blend paired with all the right spices makes for the easiest — and tastiest — summertime dish.