Italian Potato Salad Skips The Mayo And Embraces Fresh Ingredients

Home cooks can sometimes get stuck in ruts without ever realizing it. Take a very traditional recipe like potato salad, for instance. While you've probably been open to trying variations on the dish (or, more likely, your tried-and-true, perfect-for-potlucks version) by making an Amish-style potato salad, you might not have ever questioned the dish's creamy essence, created by the addition of mayonnaise. However, potato salads originated long before mayo was even a gleam in a French chef's eye. After all, isn't the freshness of its ingredients the point of most salads?

What if you took a tip from the Italians and made a potato salad with barely-cooked small potatoes and green beans, fresh cherry tomatoes, and a garlicky, herbal vinaigrette? That's the kind of thing that will steer you right out of a culinary rut.

Starchy red potatoes or miniature Yukon Golds are ideal for absorbing neighboring flavors — especially those conveyed through liquids. Starch is hydrophilic, which means it loves nothing more than to soak up moisture. If the steamed potatoes are dressed with a zingy olive oil-and-red wine vinegar emulsion, redolent with minced garlic, rosemary, flat-leaf parsley, and some olive brine, you do the math. The flavor profile of an Italian potato salad leaves mayo-based versions in the dust.