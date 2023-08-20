13 Ingredients That Are Even Better In Potato Salad Than Mayo

Favored at barbecues, birthdays, potlucks, and other gatherings, potato salad has long been a go-to side dish. Creamy mayo and potatoes with a variety of spices and seasonings come together to create a filling and satisfying addition to nearly any meal, particularly a burger or hot dog. Potatoes are affordable, easy to find at nearly every grocery store, and a filling carbohydrate that can stretch any meal into a feast. The added health benefits are not to be overlooked as well.

This staple dish is usually pretty simple to whip up, requiring some basic ingredients that you tend to have around your kitchen at most times. However, cooking enthusiasts know that great fun can be found in upgrading classic dishes with new and exciting ingredients that will surprise your tastebuds and impress your friends. The secret to top-quality potato salad is not always all about the potatoes. In fact, it's more about the seasonings and other added ingredients. The traditional recipes usually involve basics such as mayo, salt and pepper, and a spoonful of mustard if you have it. However, the possibilities are endless. From sour cream and ranch dressing for a creamier salad to relish and bacon for a bit of crunch, these 13 ingredients shouldn't be overlooked the next time you need a side dish that is anything but boring.