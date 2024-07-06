The Frozen Breakfast Sandwich We're Definitely Not Buying Again

On Great Value's package of breakfast sandwiches, as well as in the product description on Walmart's website, it promises customers that it will take a minute and a half for the breakfast sandwich to heat up in the microwave. However, there is also a "preferred method" listed that advises consumers to heat the sandwich for 1.5 minutes on one side, then flip it and microwave for an extra minute, followed by a few minutes of cooling time before eating. Not only is this process more lengthy, but it also allows more time for the bread on your sandwich to dry out, and you may still be left with a frozen center. For a better cooking experience, try one of these breakfast sandwich hacks.

If you are using a microwave to prepare your frozen breakfast, try wrapping the sandwich in a damp paper towel before heating. This trick provides moisture that warms your sandwich evenly without any cold bites in the middle or extra hard bread on the outside. If you prefer the carbs on your sandwich to have that signature crunch, try making your breakfast sandwich in the air fryer. It is quick, easy, and will ensure the contents are cooked through without completely burning the bread or evaporating the cheese. If you have a little extra time, you can also reheat your frozen breakfast sandwich in the oven, just be sure to wrap it in tin foil for even cooking.