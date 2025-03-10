14 Discontinued Reese's Candies That Are Gone For Good

Reese's candy is about as embedded into American culture as any product can get. For almost a hundred years, the go-to choice for the combination of chocolate and peanut butter has been Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, invented by H.B. Reese in 1928. They've been pleasing hungry snackers ever since. However, although that flagship product is the one that everyone associates with the Reese's name, Hershey's (the company behind this candy) hasn't rested on its laurels. Over the decades, there have been dozens of different types of Reese's candy that have hit stores nationwide, with Hershey's trying to expand the brand by releasing endless iterations of its famed Peanut Butter Cups.

It's not just the cups that have been reworked, either. Hershey's has also tried to corner various different parts of the market by releasing candy bars, spreadable dips, and chip-like products all under the name of Reese's. It's also pursued some slightly weird tie-in products that didn't quite hit the mark. With such a wild and wonderful selection, it's little wonder that a lot of these candies have been discontinued, never to return. We decided to put together a list of our favorites.