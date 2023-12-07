The Secret Ingredient For Amazing Chili? Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

There are few meals as hearty or as cozy as a bowl of chili. Whether you enjoy it spicy enough to make your eyes water or smooth and mild, chili is a dish that's both comforting and filling.

One thing to know about chili is that there are numerous twists and variations on the classic recipe. Some prefer light white chicken variety, while others go for a heavier all-American chili. Besides these two more common variations, there's also the more unique peanut butter cup chili.

This dish is exactly what it sounds like — chili that's got the addition of Reese's (or a generic brand) peanut butter cups in it. If you're not sold on this idea, once you know how peanut butter cups affect your chili, you might just change your mind. And, when you try it for yourself, it's important to have a few tips and tricks up your sleeve to make sure your dish comes out exactly as desired.