The Secret Ingredient For Amazing Chili? Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
There are few meals as hearty or as cozy as a bowl of chili. Whether you enjoy it spicy enough to make your eyes water or smooth and mild, chili is a dish that's both comforting and filling.
One thing to know about chili is that there are numerous twists and variations on the classic recipe. Some prefer light white chicken variety, while others go for a heavier all-American chili. Besides these two more common variations, there's also the more unique peanut butter cup chili.
This dish is exactly what it sounds like — chili that's got the addition of Reese's (or a generic brand) peanut butter cups in it. If you're not sold on this idea, once you know how peanut butter cups affect your chili, you might just change your mind. And, when you try it for yourself, it's important to have a few tips and tricks up your sleeve to make sure your dish comes out exactly as desired.
How peanut butter cups affect your chili
Although it sounds strange, adding peanut butter cups to your chili can actually add quite a bit of depth of flavor. The reason for this has to do with both the chocolate and the peanut butter found in the sweet treat you add to it. For its part, a bit of chocolate can help balance out the dish's acidity while also introducing some earthiness to it, similar to the way Mexican mole sauce works. Plus, the sugar in the candy may help balance out some of the tartness of the tomatoes.
The peanut butter in the candy can also affect your meal. In fact, adding peanut butter to chili is a relatively common practice, particularly in the South. Peanut butter in chili can help thicken your dish while also giving it a smooth, creamy texture. Although Reese's cups are fairly small, the peanut butter in them may still help give this effect. Additionally, the sweetness of the candy can complement the other flavors in your dish, while the fats in the nut butter can balance out some of the fiery spices. So although it might sound strange, adding peanut butter cups to your chili can lead to some pretty amazing differences in taste.
Tips and tricks for making peanut butter cup chili
When it comes to actually implementing this trick, there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, you'll want to add the peanut butter cups to your meal toward the end of the recipe. Make sure that the chocolate has fully melted through and that you stir thoroughly to ensure the candy's flavors are evenly distributed.
Another thing to note is that if you don't have peanut butter cups on hand, you can substitute chocolate chips and peanut butter instead. You'll still get the flavors of both the chocolate and the peanut butter, and can adjust the amounts of each ingredient as you like to get the perfect flavor.
Finally, you may be wondering how to serve your meal. Although the addition of the candy might have you thinking you should skip the savory toppings, you can still load your bowl up with cheese, sour cream, and your usual chili garnishes before you enjoy your meal.