The Limited-Edition Elvis Presley Reese's That Featured His Favorite Flavors
Elvis was perhaps best known for three things: music, showmanship, and a love of peanut butter and banana sandwiches. While the combination might sound like an urban legend made up about a celebrity, Elvis' love of peanut butter and bananas was actually well documented. Sandwiches filled with mashed bananas, peanut butter, and bacon were reportedly the King's favorite.
So, when Reese's — already known for their peanut butter cups – set out to create a tribute to Elvis, they had an easy place to start. Thankfully, they chose to forgo the bacon and instead created the Reese's Peanut Butter Banana Creme cup. However, the limited-edition Reese's release was short-lived. First launched in 2007, it was discontinued the same year, and now you'll be looking to pay inflated prices on eBay to buy a 15-year-old candy bar. There's still an appetite for them, though, as the limited-run Reese's offering gained a following of people who would like to see the cups return, spawning a petition to bring it back.
Why did Reese's release a limited-edition Elvis cup?
While Reese's was around in Elvis' lifetime, he sadly never got to try the limited-edition tribute to him as it was released three decades after his death. The 30th anniversary of his passing was presumably the impetus behind the promotion, but the candy bar also came with a larger collaboration. The limited-run Reese's Peanut Butter & Banana Creme cups were branded with the slogan "Live Like The King" and claimed you could "Instantly Win."
The special edition Reese's promised the opportunity to win one of 10,000 Elvis-related prizes. Along with a canceled check signed by Elvis and a trip for four to Graceland, many of the prizes were car-themed. The "Live Like The King" grand prize was a custom Elvis tribute car. The pink 1957 Cadillac, upgraded with 2007-level technology, surely had peanut butter and banana lovers and haters coming together to buy some of these fleeting Reese's cups. If they fell short of the main prize, there was also a collection of scaled-down and branded versions of the Reese's car. Without a landmark anniversary like that to drive sales forward in the future, it seems unlikely that these discontinued limited-edition Reese's treats will make a comeback any time soon.