The Limited-Edition Elvis Presley Reese's That Featured His Favorite Flavors

Elvis was perhaps best known for three things: music, showmanship, and a love of peanut butter and banana sandwiches. While the combination might sound like an urban legend made up about a celebrity, Elvis' love of peanut butter and bananas was actually well documented. Sandwiches filled with mashed bananas, peanut butter, and bacon were reportedly the King's favorite.

So, when Reese's — already known for their peanut butter cups – set out to create a tribute to Elvis, they had an easy place to start. Thankfully, they chose to forgo the bacon and instead created the Reese's Peanut Butter Banana Creme cup. However, the limited-edition Reese's release was short-lived. First launched in 2007, it was discontinued the same year, and now you'll be looking to pay inflated prices on eBay to buy a 15-year-old candy bar. There's still an appetite for them, though, as the limited-run Reese's offering gained a following of people who would like to see the cups return, spawning a petition to bring it back.