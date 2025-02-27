Eggs Are So Pricey That People Are Literally Smuggling Them Across The Border

The humble egg, a breakfast staple, has become a symbol of economic hardship and a surprising target for border smuggling. Across the United States, consumers face sky-high egg prices, egg surcharges in restaurants, and outright egg shortages in some regions. This unusual situation has led to a surge in individuals attempting to bring eggs across the border from Mexico, where they are often significantly cheaper. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have stopped at least 90 people from egg smuggling since January 2025.

The main reason for this egg-conomic crisis is the widespread outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu. This highly contagious virus has decimated poultry flocks, leading to the culling of millions of egg-laying hens. Consequently, the supply of eggs has drastically decreased while demand remains constant, creating a classic supply and demand scenario.

Beyond the impact of the bird flu, other economic factors are contributing to the soaring egg prices. Increased feed costs, driven by inflation and supply chain disruptions, have made it more expensive for farmers to raise chickens. These increased costs have also been passed on to consumers.