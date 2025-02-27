Eggs Are So Pricey That People Are Literally Smuggling Them Across The Border
The humble egg, a breakfast staple, has become a symbol of economic hardship and a surprising target for border smuggling. Across the United States, consumers face sky-high egg prices, egg surcharges in restaurants, and outright egg shortages in some regions. This unusual situation has led to a surge in individuals attempting to bring eggs across the border from Mexico, where they are often significantly cheaper. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have stopped at least 90 people from egg smuggling since January 2025.
The main reason for this egg-conomic crisis is the widespread outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu. This highly contagious virus has decimated poultry flocks, leading to the culling of millions of egg-laying hens. Consequently, the supply of eggs has drastically decreased while demand remains constant, creating a classic supply and demand scenario.
Beyond the impact of the bird flu, other economic factors are contributing to the soaring egg prices. Increased feed costs, driven by inflation and supply chain disruptions, have made it more expensive for farmers to raise chickens. These increased costs have also been passed on to consumers.
Egg smugglers face fines
The stark price difference between eggs in the U.S. and Mexico has motivated some to take matters into their own hands. However, bringing agricultural products, including eggs, across the border without proper authorization is considered smuggling.
While it's unlikely anyone will face jail time, egg smugglers could be slapped with substantial fines and will have the eggs confiscated by border patrol. CBP agriculture specialists in Texas imposed 16 civil fines amounting to nearly $4,000 for attempts to illegally bring in restricted food and agricultural goods, including raw eggs. The risk of such a hefty fine means egg smuggling likely isn't worth the potential savings.
This egg shortage highlights the fragility of our food system and the widespread consequences of disease. The situation is expected to improve as poultry farms recover and rebuild their flocks. In the meantime, consumers are left to navigate the high prices and sometimes spotty availability (some grocery stores, like Aldi, are limiting egg purchases). But with a considerable egg import from Turkey, there's some relief on the horizon.