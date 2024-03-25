What The Term 'Small Batch Bourbon' Really Means

At the heart of your favorite old fashioned, bourbon sour, or boozy bourbon-splashed chocolate cake is a barrel-aged American whiskey ready for sipping or mixing. A visit to the liquor store will reveal a wide variety of bourbons lining the shelves, each with its own characteristics. That's because, like most crafts, distilling bourbon is a passion, and experimentation to develop distinctive flavors is the norm.

Everything from barrel selection to its location in the warehouse can affect the flavor profile during production, in the same way that pairing types of ice with your bourbon can change the consumption experience once you get it home. Bourbon aficionados sip in the differences between brands, often settling on a favorite to imbibe. But even within brands, there are distinctions to consider. For example, when a label reads "small batch," what does that mean? In general, it means the product was made in limited amounts. However, there's much more to know about the process behind the term, starting and ending with how it's produced and how that's different from standard production or single-barrel offerings.