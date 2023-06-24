How To Store Your Whiskey Like A True Connoisseur

Whiskey (or whisky) is a versatile spirit that comes in various styles and types. Whether neat, on the rocks, or in a favorite cocktail, one can't go wrong with a nice bourbon, rye, or scotch. However, not many people know how to properly store their alcohol, which is just as important as presentation or variety. After all, whiskey can degrade if not kept correctly, and this can ruin a collector's good investment, especially if it's a pricey brand. Best practices suggest keeping your favorite bottles away from light as much as possible, preferably in a cool place, sitting upright.

While there are several aspects — illumination, temperature, and alcohol content – to consider when determining the best way to stash your favorite liquor, it's not as convoluted as one might think. Still, it's necessary if the goal is to keep the quality near what it was when the bottle was first brought home and opened. As whisky expert Nate Ganapathi writes for Food & Wine, "It's worth taking a few extra steps to get the most out of those precious bottles."