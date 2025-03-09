Costco Vs Five Guys Hot Dogs: There's A Huge Difference In Value

Hot dogs are a relatively uncommon menu item for the burger- and chicken-dominated fast food scene, but one thing both Five Guys and Costco food courts share is a notable frank. Each kitchen's signature dog has its own strong appeal, with a big difference in value.

Part of the traditional appeal of a hot dog is that it's a humble meal for a humble price. The unassuming beef frank is supposed to be inexpensive — an attribute Costco famously understands. But just because the cost is low shouldn't mean that the flavor is forgettable, and in this regard Five Guys' butterflied hot dogs and infinite fresh toppings have a strong appeal.

But when it comes to the value per dog — how much food you get for your dollar — no butterfly grilling method or mountain of toppings can equal the bargain of the massive Costco hot dog, which is sold for famously low prices.