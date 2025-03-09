Costco Vs Five Guys Hot Dogs: There's A Huge Difference In Value
Hot dogs are a relatively uncommon menu item for the burger- and chicken-dominated fast food scene, but one thing both Five Guys and Costco food courts share is a notable frank. Each kitchen's signature dog has its own strong appeal, with a big difference in value.
Part of the traditional appeal of a hot dog is that it's a humble meal for a humble price. The unassuming beef frank is supposed to be inexpensive — an attribute Costco famously understands. But just because the cost is low shouldn't mean that the flavor is forgettable, and in this regard Five Guys' butterflied hot dogs and infinite fresh toppings have a strong appeal.
But when it comes to the value per dog — how much food you get for your dollar — no butterfly grilling method or mountain of toppings can equal the bargain of the massive Costco hot dog, which is sold for famously low prices.
Costco hot dog: A big dog for a big value
It's no exaggeration to say that the Costco hot dog is the stuff of legend. The quarter-pound, all-beef hot dog is kept warm in a steamer and served to order with toppings in a classic combo with a 20 oz. Pepsi — though Costco is expected to switch back to Coca-Cola soon.
Famously, the Costco hot dog combo costs just $1.50 pre-tax, a price the company has kept steady since the combo's mid-1980s debut. The unusually low price point for the combo — which would cost about $4.40 today if adjusted for inflation — has become a point of pride for the company, and one of consumers' favorite parts of shopping at Costco.
It's hard to beat a quarter pound of cooked beef for $1.50 anywhere, even as a hot dog. But thanks to the company's dedication to the price point, Costco's hot dog combo delivers on this cheap promise — and then some, with the refillable fountain drink.
Five Guys hot dog: Sizzling flavor for less value
Five Guys might be better known for its abundant servings of fries, but a Five Guys hot dog is not without its fans. And the free, unlimited, high-quality toppings add some extra value to the equation too.
The price of a Five Guys hot dog can vary depending on location, but expect a plain dog purchased in-store to cost around $6.15 pre-tax. Unlike Costco, Five Guys is not pinning the price of its hot dogs to a 1980s benchmark. Accordingly, the Five Guys hot dog is more than four times the price for a substantially smaller dog. And that's without a soda.
However, Five Guys wins points with some for the extra flavor that comes from its unique cooking method. The hot dogs are split open lengthwise down the middle in what's known as a butterfly cut, and then grilled open-side down. The gentle browning of the meat from the grill provides a significant flavor boost, and a wide platform to pile on toppings. But in terms of the best value for your bite, the artificially affordable Costco hot dog combo reigns supreme.