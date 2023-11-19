What Fans Should Know About Five Guys' Hot Dogs

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is known for a few things, but one is its lean menu. In fact, you might think Five Guys only sells burgers and fries, but you would be forgetting one of the most important items on the menu: the humble hot dog. Real Five Guys fans know that you don't need to look any further than any of the chain's 1,700-plus locations for a quality hot dog.

We've had a good deal of experience trying fast food hot dogs over the years. While some places have tastier options than others, we've found the Five Guys dog to be one of our consistent go-to's when in a pinch. But what is there to know about this chain's hot dog that isn't common knowledge?

When addressing health concerns, we used the nutritional information and pricing on Five Guys' website as well as the opinions of medical experts around the web. Pricing for Five Guys and its competitors was determined by comparing those listed at New York City locations of these fast food restaurants.