Turkey bacon has come a long way from being seen as the underwhelming swap for pork. These days, it's earned a reputation as a solid choice for anyone looking to cut back on fat or just shake up their breakfast routine. But with so many brands vying for attention, it can be tough to figure out which one's actually worth tossing in your cart.

Daily Meal took on the ultimate turkey bacon challenge, taste-testing nine popular turkey bacon brands, judging them on smokiness, crispiness, and overall quality. The clear winner? Aldi's Never Any! Uncured Turkey Bacon. This turkey bacon was praised for its balanced smokiness and subtle saltiness, delivering a rich and hearty bite — a far cry from the bland, overly processed turkey bacon some might expect. It doesn't mimic crispy pork bacon, but the edges crisp up while the middle stays soft, making it satisfying in its own right. And if you're after an even crispier bite, the ingredient you need is already in your pantry — just add a little oil to the pan.

As a bacon brand sold exclusively at Aldi, Never Any! stands out for more than just its taste. Whether you're into turkey bacon for health reasons or just curious to try something a little different, this one makes a strong case for why it deserves a spot in your fridge.