What Brand Of Bacon Does Aldi Carry?
When you go shopping for bacon at most grocery stores, you'll find many different options on the shelf. Not only are there lots of different brands, but you'll also find different varieties. If you've never shopped for bacon at Aldi, you might be wondering what the selection is like there. Though the grocery store chain tends to have limited options for the majority of its products, when it comes to bacon there is a surprising amount of variety. But while you can easily find everything from center cut to low sodium and even turkey bacon, most are sold under the same brand, Appleton Farms, which is one of Aldi's store brands.
In addition to Appleton Farms, Aldi does carry two other bacon brands – Never Any and Jamestown Brand. Never Any is another one of Aldi's store brands, but it is different from the Appleton bacon because it's USDA certified, doesn't have any antibiotics, hormones, or steroids, and is sourced from pigs that are fed a vegetarian diet. The Jamestown Brand hardwood smoked bacon is the only bacon at Aldi that isn't produced by the grocery chain.
What customers say about Aldi's bacon
Aldi may boast a good variety of bacon products, but that's just about the only positive thing about them. One customer took to Reddit to complain about the quality of Appleton Farms bacon, which they described as "basically uncooked pork fat." Many other customers replied in agreement, also noting the inconsistencies. "Sometimes the slices are so thin that I can barely peel them apart," one said. Comments under a blog post by Aldi Reviewer share the same sentiments about the fattiness of the bacon: "It's pure garbage, impossible to separate and rolls up like curly fries when frying."
The Never Any bacon seems to be a better choice if you're shopping at Aldi for bacon. Not only does it have a more positive reception, but it also received the Good Housekeeping Seal alongside all other Never Any products due to the high quality of the brand's meat.
How much is bacon at Aldi?
Many people shop at Aldi because the prices are typically lower compared to other grocery stores. The main reason why this is the case is because Aldi is stocked almost entirely with its own products. "ALDI exclusive brands allow us to provide the same high-quality product without passing on all of the hidden costs associated with the national brands," Aldi explains on its website. You'd think therefore that you'd be getting the best possible price on bacon since most of the products are Aldi-branded, but that's actually not the case.
Take, for instance, the Appleton Farms low sodium bacon at Aldi, priced at $4.69 for a 12-ounce pack. Walmart sells a larger 16-ounce pack under its Great Value generic brand for $4.48 in the same market. Similarly, the Appleton Farms Hickory Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon is priced at $8.25, whereas the Great Value alternative is only $6.24. While these prices can vary from store to store, it's still pretty clear that the value of Aldi's bacon for the price may not always be worth it.