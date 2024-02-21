What Brand Of Bacon Does Aldi Carry?

When you go shopping for bacon at most grocery stores, you'll find many different options on the shelf. Not only are there lots of different brands, but you'll also find different varieties. If you've never shopped for bacon at Aldi, you might be wondering what the selection is like there. Though the grocery store chain tends to have limited options for the majority of its products, when it comes to bacon there is a surprising amount of variety. But while you can easily find everything from center cut to low sodium and even turkey bacon, most are sold under the same brand, Appleton Farms, which is one of Aldi's store brands.

In addition to Appleton Farms, Aldi does carry two other bacon brands – Never Any and Jamestown Brand. Never Any is another one of Aldi's store brands, but it is different from the Appleton bacon because it's USDA certified, doesn't have any antibiotics, hormones, or steroids, and is sourced from pigs that are fed a vegetarian diet. The Jamestown Brand hardwood smoked bacon is the only bacon at Aldi that isn't produced by the grocery chain.