Chick-Fil-A Just Announced A Major Change To Its Chicken

Chick-fil-A has long been regarded as the king of fast food chicken sandwiches. The chain has seen explosive popularity on the back of its chicken sandwich reputation, to the point where there are now only two states that don't have a Chick-fil-A. One reason for that has been the quality of its chicken itself, viewed by many as superior to others thanks to the company's extremely particular approach to its product. In 2014, Chick-fil-A pledged to make all of its chicken antibiotic-free by 2019.

Now, though, the company has decided to go back on that pledge — sort of. In a statement, Chick-fil-A has announced that starting in the Spring of 2024, it will amend its commitment from "No Antibiotics Ever" (abbreviated to NAE) to "No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine" (NAIHM). According to Chick-fil-A, this is the result of supply issues, and whether the company can even procure enough 100% antibiotic-free chickens.

Major poultry producers like Tyson that had been moving away from antibiotic use in chickens have decided to utilize antibiotics again, but not those important to human medicine. In Chick-fil-A's statement, antibiotics are still a concern: Its policy (and the NAIHM label more broadly) "allows use of animal antibiotics only if the animal and those around it were to become sick."