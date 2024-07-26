The Costco Cake Ordering Tip For Perfect Slices Every Time

Costco is known for its popular Kirkland brand and wide selection of bulk groceries to ensure you never run out of a staple item at home. However, the warehouse retail chain has also earned a reputation for its high-quality baked goods. Among the many Costco bakery secrets you'll be happy to know is one that ensures every guest at your next gathering gets their fair share of tasty cake. Simply request that the confection be scored when placing your order and the staff member assisting you will create marks in the icing delineating individual servings.

To order a Costco cake, head to your preferred location to procure the store's special ordering form. You'll see lots of options on the form, including a check box for scoring under the design heading. The form also features other options, such as icing designs like roses, candles, or balloons. Costco requests that you provide at least one day's notice when ordering a cake, but most orders are ready for pick-up in 24 hours or less.