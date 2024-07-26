The Costco Cake Ordering Tip For Perfect Slices Every Time
Costco is known for its popular Kirkland brand and wide selection of bulk groceries to ensure you never run out of a staple item at home. However, the warehouse retail chain has also earned a reputation for its high-quality baked goods. Among the many Costco bakery secrets you'll be happy to know is one that ensures every guest at your next gathering gets their fair share of tasty cake. Simply request that the confection be scored when placing your order and the staff member assisting you will create marks in the icing delineating individual servings.
To order a Costco cake, head to your preferred location to procure the store's special ordering form. You'll see lots of options on the form, including a check box for scoring under the design heading. The form also features other options, such as icing designs like roses, candles, or balloons. Costco requests that you provide at least one day's notice when ordering a cake, but most orders are ready for pick-up in 24 hours or less.
How to choose a Costco cake for a large gathering
While having your Costco cake scored makes for a more convenient cutting process, you must also make sure that it's sizable enough to satisfy all your guests. Fortunately, you can specify the confection size on the ordering form, much like you can request that it be scored. The chain offers two size options — the 10-inch round cake can accommodate up to 16 guests, while the half-sheet cake can serve a whopping 48 people (keep in mind that this monster Costco dessert weighs almost 10 pounds).
Costco also offers a special occasion version that comes with two tiers, making it perfect for wedding celebrations. While you should check with your specific location to make certain, Costco's special occasion baked goods can typically accommodate up to 24 people. Like the sheet cake, you can specify certain design options and have the decorator include a personalized message.
What to do with Costco cake leftovers
In the event you choose a scored Costco sheet cake to feed your guests, you may have quite a lot of leftovers at the end of the shindig. In this case, you'll be pleased to know that you can effectively freeze it without sacrificing quality. Proper storage is key in this regard, as it can help you avoid the scientific reason freezer burn happens.
To get started, take your remaining cake slices and pop them into the freezer. No need to cover the dessert at this point, just allow it to harden for about three hours or so, then remove it from the freezer. You can now cover the cake in plastic wrap before securing it with a layer of aluminum foil. Next, place the wrapped baked goods into a freezer-safe bag or container and return it to the freezer. Your Costco cake may last up to one full year if stored correctly.
When you're ready to eat, just transfer your wrapped confection from the freezer to the refrigerator and allow it to defrost overnight.