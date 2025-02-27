The Major Fast Food Chain That Could Be Bringing Back All-Day Breakfast (With No Egg Surcharge)
McDonald's breakfast menu has long been a customer favorite, but the chain generally stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m., leaving patrons a limited window to get their hash browns. Except for one brief but glorious period in the 2010s, this morning timeframe has been the case for generations. But new posts from the McDonald's X (formerly known as Twitter) account have us wondering, is all of that about to change?
In a series of cryptic messages, McDonald's simply posted "breakfast" in all lower-case letters, followed by a tantalizing post stating that "no one asks for all day lunch." Could McDonald's be teasing the return of its celebrated all-day breakfast? Judging by the account's new X bio ("this is a breakfast stan account now"), it seems possible.
One feature of this potential revival could be the high price of eggs amid the bird flu outbreak. However, McDonald's has thus far resisted surcharging customers for eggs. If all-day breakfast really is coming back, we can only hope it's without higher costs.
The history and future of all-day breakfast
McDonald's first round of all-day breakfast was celebrated by customers. Fans had long asked for all-day breakfast, and the chain finally delivered in 2015 by making the breakfast menu available during all hours of operation. But the glory days were limited. In 2019, McDonald's gave franchisees the power to choose which breakfast items they sold all day, meaning that some stores shrunk or even eliminated all-day breakfast.
Soon after, McDonald's corporate pulled the plug on all-day breakfast in 2020, citing efficiency and accuracy. However, it said at the time in an X post that it was "evaluating if and how we will bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus."
Unlike breakfast competitors Waffle House and Denny's, McDonald's has yet to hit customers with egg surcharges. Thanks to its massive scale, McDonald's can absorb high egg prices better than smaller rivals, even rolling out an egg-heavy special promotion to celebrate the Egg McMuffin's 50th anniversary. If the company can throw eggs around like this, then why not for all-day breakfast redux?