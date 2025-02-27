The Major Fast Food Chain That Could Be Bringing Back All-Day Breakfast (With No Egg Surcharge)

McDonald's breakfast menu has long been a customer favorite, but the chain generally stops serving breakfast at 10:30 a.m., leaving patrons a limited window to get their hash browns. Except for one brief but glorious period in the 2010s, this morning timeframe has been the case for generations. But new posts from the McDonald's X (formerly known as Twitter) account have us wondering, is all of that about to change?

In a series of cryptic messages, McDonald's simply posted "breakfast" in all lower-case letters, followed by a tantalizing post stating that "no one asks for all day lunch." Could McDonald's be teasing the return of its celebrated all-day breakfast? Judging by the account's new X bio ("this is a breakfast stan account now"), it seems possible.

One feature of this potential revival could be the high price of eggs amid the bird flu outbreak. However, McDonald's has thus far resisted surcharging customers for eggs. If all-day breakfast really is coming back, we can only hope it's without higher costs.