McDonald's Is Saving Us From High Egg Prices On The McMuffin's 50th Anniversary

The ongoing avian flu outbreak has driven egg prices to record heights with precious little relief in sight. As grocery store shelves lay barren and some restaurants have even had to raise prices to compensate, McDonald's will soon be offering a bit of a temporary respite to mark a special occasion: the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin.

To celebrate the breakfast sandwich's birthday, McDonald's has declared Sunday, March 2, "National Egg McMuffin Day." Participating restaurants will offer one Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin With Egg for just $1, exclusively through the McDonald's App. Although this special offer is for one day only, McDelivery customers can enjoy a BOGO deal on Sausage McMuffins With Egg from March 3 through 30.

Great deals on Egg McMuffins aren't all that's coming to McDonald's, though. You may have already noticed that bagel sandwiches are now available nationwide. And customers in New York City can now pick up Krispy Kreme donuts with their breakfast order, joining several other markets in a gradual rollout that will see nationwide availability by the end of 2026.