McDonald's Is Saving Us From High Egg Prices On The McMuffin's 50th Anniversary
The ongoing avian flu outbreak has driven egg prices to record heights with precious little relief in sight. As grocery store shelves lay barren and some restaurants have even had to raise prices to compensate, McDonald's will soon be offering a bit of a temporary respite to mark a special occasion: the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin.
To celebrate the breakfast sandwich's birthday, McDonald's has declared Sunday, March 2, "National Egg McMuffin Day." Participating restaurants will offer one Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin With Egg for just $1, exclusively through the McDonald's App. Although this special offer is for one day only, McDelivery customers can enjoy a BOGO deal on Sausage McMuffins With Egg from March 3 through 30.
Great deals on Egg McMuffins aren't all that's coming to McDonald's, though. You may have already noticed that bagel sandwiches are now available nationwide. And customers in New York City can now pick up Krispy Kreme donuts with their breakfast order, joining several other markets in a gradual rollout that will see nationwide availability by the end of 2026.
The iconic Egg McMuffin, then and now
The game-changing Egg McMuffin debuted in 1975, four years after a McDonald's franchisee in Santa Barbara, California, approached CEO Ray Kroc with his idea for a handheld eggs benedict. That was the starting point for a sandwich that helped launch McDonald's breakfast menu, a huge innovation that created fast food breakfast as we know it.
Today, the Egg McMuffin remains a customer favorite. It is McDonald's top-selling breakfast item, but one of the things you may not know about the Egg McMuffin is that each sandwich actually uses an entire egg. This makes the limited-time-only deals on these sandwiches all the more notable during the bird flu outbreak.
Bird flu has already forced some of the fast breakfast competition to raise prices. Waffle House recently added a 50 cent surcharge to eggs, sending shockwaves through the chain's loyal fanbase. And another classic American diner chain, Denny's, just announced that some restaurants will be charging customers more for eggs. Fortunately, McDonald's has been able to resist these market trends — for now.