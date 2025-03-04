Can Lemon Juice Actually Cook Shrimp?

Using lemon juice alone may not be as effective at killing illness-provoking organisms in shrimp. However, it's possible to prepare the crustaceans in this traditional way for safe consumption. Much like eating raw fish in sushi, for instance, the first step is to choose the best fresh fish for ceviche. You want the freshest shrimp you can find from a source that you can trust. If possible, only purchase seafood with a "sushi-grade" label, which generally means that it's super-high quality and can be consumed uncooked without concern for illnesses. You're more likely to find this at a fish or specialty market than your local grocer.

Next, you shouldn't skip the marinade step when making ceviche or a similar dish that doesn't involve cooking seafood with heat. The length of time most recommended for shrimp is 30 minutes because you want to make sure that the lemon juice has enough time to denature the proteins. Also, make sure that you use plenty of juice to fully cover the crustaceans, and let them marinate in the refrigerator rather than on your counter to maintain a safe temperature and avoid the possibility of bacterial growth. Just keep in mind that squeezing the lemons too hard is the citrus mistake to avoid bitter ceviche because it releases the bitter chemical limonin from the peel into the juice.