Avoid One Citrus Mistake For Tastier Ceviche
Ceviche wouldn't be ceviche without lemons and limes. These citrus fruits are essential to "cook" the cubes of fresh, raw fish or shellfish. Their acids rapidly alter the proteins of the seafood in its fruity juices, mimicking exactly what heat would do. The end result is pink and opaque fish with a firm consistency.
But if you've ever wondered why ceviche always tastes better at a restaurant versus at home, you could be making a crucial mistake. If you're squeezing your lemons to try to get every last drop out of them, stop. Don't do it. It'll make the ceviche taste bitter.
Not fully squeezing your fruits may seem like a waste. However, the problem is that when you squeeze too many times, you cause more limonin — the root of the fruits' bitterness — to be created. It doesn't take much for your taste buds to experience this. So, if that's your technique, it's time to think differently.
Skip the bottled stuff, too
Additionally, don't use bottled citrus juice for ceviche just to avoid this pitfall. While it may be convenient and will still appropriately "cook" your seafood, it won't provide the fresh taste that goes hand in hand with this dish.
Instead, ensure you're starting with fresh citrus when prepping. Don't squeeze too hard; refrain from giving your lemons and limes more than one or two squeezes to obtain the juice. This will ultimately prevent those bitter notes from reaching your mouth.
If you're also wondering about lemon seed avoidance when juicing this fruit, there's a simple technique to squeeze lemons without dropping seeds. Just squeeze the lemon cut-side up, and the seeds will either stay on top of the cut-side or you'll catch them in your hand. Follow these simple citrus suggestions the next time you make a quick and easy shrimp ceviche recipe, and it'll taste just as good as any restaurant's version of this seafood favorite.