Avoid One Citrus Mistake For Tastier Ceviche

Ceviche wouldn't be ceviche without lemons and limes. These citrus fruits are essential to "cook" the cubes of fresh, raw fish or shellfish. Their acids rapidly alter the proteins of the seafood in its fruity juices, mimicking exactly what heat would do. The end result is pink and opaque fish with a firm consistency.

But if you've ever wondered why ceviche always tastes better at a restaurant versus at home, you could be making a crucial mistake. If you're squeezing your lemons to try to get every last drop out of them, stop. Don't do it. It'll make the ceviche taste bitter.

Not fully squeezing your fruits may seem like a waste. However, the problem is that when you squeeze too many times, you cause more limonin — the root of the fruits' bitterness — to be created. It doesn't take much for your taste buds to experience this. So, if that's your technique, it's time to think differently.