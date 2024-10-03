The Peruvian Origins Of Ceviche Might Date Back 3000 Years
Ceviche, Peru's national dish, is made with little more than raw fish and citrus, with the secret to a good version lying in the freshest ingredients and preparation possible. As such, we weren't surprised to learn that ceviche was originally a fisherman's meal — but not just any fisherman. Ceviche's roots may date back several millennia, long before Spanish settlers arrived. So, who exactly were the pioneers of this world-famous cuisine?
To understand the birth of ceviche, we take you to Peru's Pacific Coast, where Maricel Presilla, author of "Gran Cocina Latina: The Food of Latin America," explains, "I watched women catching small fish and seasoning them with a lot of ground, hot [chili] pepper and seaweed, and eating the fish just like that, with their hands," per National Geographic.
It doesn't get much fresher than that, and although you won't see this style served in restaurants, it's likely the original version of ceviche. As the author continues, "Archaeologists there have found so many remains of seafood and fish in the guts of the mummies, and lots of hot pepper seeds." There's also evidence that chilis have existed in South America for over 6,000 years. So, if we connect the dots, it means ceviche is likely thousands of years old.
However, today's typical ceviche differs from this raw, fiery version. So how did it evolve? We've pieced together historical data to create a timeline of ceviche, from ancient roots to modern restaurants. Read on to learn how this fresh, fishy dish grew to be a global sensation.
From peppers to limes: The evolution of ceviche's ingredients
At its core, ceviche is raw fish marinated in an acid. Since acids have a low pH, they break down proteins and can kill pathogens, similar to heat, which is the science behind how ceviche is 'cooked.' The ancient fishermen we discussed used ground chili peppers, which are acidic in nature. But over time, different groups experimented with various acidic ingredients to create the same effect.
Many historians believe it was the Moche who first marinated fish in an acidic fruit juice. This pre-Incan tribe was thought to use fermented tumbo, a passion fruit juice. Later, the Incas seemingly built upon this recipe using chicha, a fermented corn beverage. Incans supposedly seasoned their ceviche with yellow chili pepper and Peruvian herbs.
So why didn't these ancient tribes consider lime juice? Because limes aren't native to Peru and weren't brought over until Columbus arrived in the Americas. With lime's high acidity and ability to "cook" the fish quickly (not to mention it imparts a delicious flavor), it became a natural replacement for ceviche's acid. As trade routes increased, we imagine that people started experimenting by adding new ingredients, like onions and cilantro, to their ceviche.
How the Japanese helped ceviche become a global sensation
One key difference between the ceviche of centuries ago and today is how long it marinates. When lime juice first hit the scene, fishermen thought they needed to marinate it for up to 24 hours – but Japanese immigrants changed this.
In the late 19th century, Peru saw a wave of Japanese immigrants, referred to as Nikkei (Japanese emigrants and their descendants). The Japanese understood the beauty of raw fish and took to ceviche quickly. However, they choose to mix their ceviche and serve it immediately so that you can taste the semi-raw properties of the fish. While some people still enjoy the older method of marinating, the general population adopted this Nikkei-style cuisine.
Ceviche is undoubtedly a Peruvian creation. However, the Japanese played an integral part not only in ceviche's evolution but also in its global expansion. Toward the end of the 20th century, sushi became increasingly popular internationally. This put raw seafood on the map, opening the door for ceviche as well. Ceviche restaurants started to pop up across the United States and the world, and nowadays, seafood lovers don't have to travel far to enjoy this beloved dish. But if they want to visit the birthplace of it all, they'll have to head to Peru, South America's culinary capital, and post up alongside the beach.