How To Choose The Best Fresh Fish For Ceviche

There's a reason why there are so many variations on ceviche, and why every country along the Pacific coast of the Americas has a different take. Basically, anything works.

Some people will tell you shellfish like shrimp is where it's at, while others might insist a flaky white fish like cod is preferable; still more swear by a heartier central ingredient, like swordfish. The truth is any of them work, it's a matter of personal preference. From bonito to halibut to flounder to sea bass, there are recipes online for seemingly everything; Americans, however, are most familiar with white fish ceviche.

Some Peruvian sources believe ceviche originated with the Moche civilization along the coast of Peru over 2000 years ago; this would explain why it holds a special place for Peruvians as a flagship dish of their culture. But most historians believe it originated during South America's colonization, either in Peru or Ecuador, since limes and lemons were unknown in the Americas prior to that. Theoretically, the Moche explanation is still possible, though, as they could have used the acid from chili peppers to a similar effect as citrus—- although the modern version of the dish definitely showed up much more recently.