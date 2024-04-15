An Expert's Top Tips For Getting The Perfect Sear On Your Steak

As many a chef will tell you, the absolute best way to get the ultimate flavor out of a steak is to sear it. And who could ever deny that kind of wisdom? Picture it and try not to drool: a filet mignon or ribeye with that perfect brown crust, with a succulent, ideal medium-rare cook, all thanks to a little culinary magic. But you don't have to head to the closest fine dining establishment to cut into the steak of your dreams, all you need is a few top tips to keep in mind, straight from the mouth of a true expert.

Luckily, we did all the footwork for you and consulted with Sean Thompson, the executive chef at Porter House Bar and Grill in New York City. According to Thomspon, the key to achieving the optimal steak sear all comes down to heat — or rather, high heat. "The main factor [for a good steak sear] is always heat or lack thereof," Thompson explained. "If you don't have adequate heat, you'll tend to overcook your steak by the time you have good color."

Indeed, high heat marks a difference between searing and browning, in that meat must be seared at a very high temperature (and in short order) to obtain that delicious caramelized crust. But that's not the only factor at play when it comes to achieving the best possible steak sear in the kitchen.