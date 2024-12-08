Are You Using The Right Pan For Your Pumpkin Pie? Here's Why It Matters

Pie should be its own food group, especially when it comes to homemade pumpkin pie. This sweet, creamy, warm filling baked in a buttery, flaky crust is among our many favorite fall desserts. However, if you've been baking your go-to pie recipe and not getting the desired results, it might not be your fault. It could be your pie pan. That's right, the type of pan you use can determine your pie's outcome. What kind of pie pan should you use? If you guessed glass, you've been reading our expert tips for baking the perfect pumpkin pie.

Why not metal? Think of your glass and metal pie pans as the tortoise and the hare. A glass pie pan heats slowly but evenly, meaning your pie crust isn't likely to bake faster on one side than the other. Because the pan is transparent, both skilled and novice pie bakers will be able to detect when the crust is ready on the bottom and the sides. This is especially important with a pumpkin pie because you need to blind-bake the crust before you add the filling. If the crust is not fully baked, you will end up with a soggy bottom pie, which is just yuck.