This Is The Only Way You Should Be Cooking Steak In The Oven

Steaks are perhaps best cooked over the heat of an outdoor grill. But for cooks who don't have access to one, or for when the weather is inhospitable to outdoor cooking, you can likely use your oven to get the same crispy crust on your steaks. Executive chef Troy Guard, owner of TAG Restaurant Group, gave Daily Meal some exclusive tips to make the best of your broiler for a high-end steak.

Your oven contains a heating element, either on the ceiling of the oven itself or in its own drawer underneath the main chamber, capable of tremendous, top-down heat. This is your broiler — think of it as an upside-down grill, blasting the top of your food with high heat. This, Guard said, is your key to a great steak.

"Place the steak on the top rack under a preheated broiler," he told us, "and for the best sear, preheat the pan as well just like you would a pan when cooking on a stove-top." A great sear will lock in flavor, and contribute to the crusty exterior you're going for.