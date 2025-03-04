This Is The Only Way You Should Be Cooking Steak In The Oven
Steaks are perhaps best cooked over the heat of an outdoor grill. But for cooks who don't have access to one, or for when the weather is inhospitable to outdoor cooking, you can likely use your oven to get the same crispy crust on your steaks. Executive chef Troy Guard, owner of TAG Restaurant Group, gave Daily Meal some exclusive tips to make the best of your broiler for a high-end steak.
Your oven contains a heating element, either on the ceiling of the oven itself or in its own drawer underneath the main chamber, capable of tremendous, top-down heat. This is your broiler — think of it as an upside-down grill, blasting the top of your food with high heat. This, Guard said, is your key to a great steak.
"Place the steak on the top rack under a preheated broiler," he told us, "and for the best sear, preheat the pan as well just like you would a pan when cooking on a stove-top." A great sear will lock in flavor, and contribute to the crusty exterior you're going for.
The expert way to broil a steak
Steak is one of the best meats for broiling, but not all steaks broil equally well. "You want to look for a cut that has good marbling," chef Troy Guard told us, "which will lead to a more tender and flavorful steak without drying out in the oven." Don't forget to cut off any excess fat, though — broiling steaks with untrimmed fat can make a smoky mess of your kitchen. Season the meat with just salt and pepper, Guard advised, since "other spices can begin to burn when cooked under the broiler."
Broilers are useful, but they are harsh and imprecise. "Since broilers can be unpredictable and maintain uneven heat," Guard warned, "flipping the steak regularly ensures an even cook and a well-developed crust." Watching your food closely is one of the basic tricks to step up your broiler game, and vital to the perfect broiled steak.
"Keep in mind," Guard added, "that steak continues to cook after being removed from the heat." For a perfectly-cooked cut, he recommends that you "pull it out about 10 degrees before your target temperature, and let it rest to finish cooking."