What Are The Best Meats For Broiling?

Nearly any type of steak is great here, and pork shoulder or ribs (pork or beef) are always winners. Burgers work well too, as do many cuts of chicken. Just be aware that the heat is coming from above rather than below.

In addition to the obvious fact that an oven is far easier to deal with than a grill, another advantage of the broiler is also that it's not nearly as likely to dry meat out, as the heat is intense and directional, rather than direct. This puts meats like pork chops (which you generally shouldn't cook on a grill because of their low fat content) into play. The disadvantage of using the broiler vs. grilling is that you don't get that lovely smoke flavor, but the advantages can make up for that.

A common refrain here is the thickness of the meat in question; thinner cuts of meat will handle the broiler better than thicker ones. Thus, while you can broil chicken breast, if it's your only cooking method, you're probably going to want to butterfly it. Another good example? Bacon works great under a broiler. If you're using a grill pan in the oven, flipping the bacon halfway through a broil tends to turn out better than just using the bake setting.