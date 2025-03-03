12 Of The Biggest Recalls In Ice Cream History

Allergens are a well-known risk in food manufacturing, but bacterial contamination is a much different, and more invisible, beast. In what would turn out to be a string of outbreaks, Blue Bell Creamery's facilities were found to be contaminated with listeria, a result of poor cleaning and maintenance. Listeria is quite a pesky pathogen. It's a hardy little germ that spreads in food, and since heating it is the best way to destroy it, ice cream is a particularly easy way for listeria to spread.

Despite only being available in a portion of the nation's supermarkets (just 23 states) Blue Bell ranks as one of the best-selling ice creams in the country. However, if you want to know what not to do in the case of a food recall, Blue Bell's company President Paul Kruse was a stunning example. When notified in February 2015 by Texas state officials that two of its ice cream products had tested positive for the dangerous pathogen, Kruse orchestrated attempts to quietly remove the product from shelves in retail establishments without alerting the stores or consumers.

But when five patients in Kansas came down with the same strain of listeriosis, the severe illness caused by ingestion of listeria-contaminated food, Blue Bell finally announced a public recall. Reports of listeriosis also popped up in Arizona, Oklahoma, and Texas. Then, three of the five patients in Kansas died. This was serious.

Testing at production facilities uncovered contamination at a second facility in Oklahoma and by March 23, 2015, Blue Bell expanded the initial recall to include every product it produced. Every plant was closed for cleaning and testing, and ultimately, the lawsuit brought against the company resulted in a total of $19.35 million dollars in fines (the second largest payout on record on the matter of food safety at the time). By the time Blue Bell reopened its facilities late that year, it had undergone some significant changes to sanitation processes and testing procedures.