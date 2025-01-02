Starbucks' 2025 Winter Lineup Includes A Brand New Espresso Drink

The new year is also bringing back two popular pistachio-flavored drinks: the pistachio latte and the pistachio cream cold brew. The pistachio latte — which can be ordered hot, iced, or blended — consists of espresso and steamed milk and, according to the press release, is "infused with the cozy flavors of sweet pistachio and a brown-buttery topping." And the pistachio cream cold brew features Starbucks' cold brew and vanilla syrup, and it's "topped with smooth Pistachio Cream Cold Foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles." Meanwhile, another green-colored menu item has gotten a long-awaited upgrade.

Customers can now adjust the level of sweetness in Starbucks' matcha drinks. As for food items, there's a brand new vegan spicy falafel pocket, which consists of flatbread stuffed with falafel, hummus, pickled onions, and roasted bell peppers — with a dose of heat from a spicy herb sauce. Then, there are two returning items: the vanilla bean custard Danish and the heart-adorned Valentine cake pop. Finally, for those of you who prefer to make coffee at home, there's a new bag of Starbucks whole coffee beans (check out our guide to get you started).

The Starbucks single-origin Ethiopia — which is being sold for a limited time — is the first blonde roast of Ethiopian beans that the company has offered. The coffee is described as "expressing ginger blossom aromas and notes of tangerine, lemon balm, and sweet dates, with a medium acidity and medium-light body." There are also a few new winter merch options that you can buy to pour that freshly-homemade coffee into — including new tumblers, mugs, cold cups, and water bottles, all of which feature pink, blue, and green hues.