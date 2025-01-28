Starbucks Spring 2025 Menu: The One Drink We Can't Wait To Try
Starbucks fans, mark your calendars for March 2025 — a new drink is about to shake up your spring beverage lineup. Following the chain's winter offerings (which included a brand-new espresso drink), Starbucks has alerted Daily Meal that the highly anticipated Iced Cherry Chai is set to debut alongside returning lavender beverages and a brand-new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket. While the accompanying menu items are exciting, the spotlight is undoubtedly on the brand's new chai twist.
The Iced Cherry Chai will likely blend Starbucks' classic chai tea with a burst of cherry sweetness that will hopefully complement the warm chai spices. For those unfamiliar, chai tea is a mix of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, and cloves. It has a bold, spiced aroma and a comforting depth of flavor. The cherry will likely bring a bright, fruity twist, offering a balance of tartness and sweetness.
If Starbucks' promo image is any indication, this drink will be as visually stunning as it is tasty — just imagine a rosy hue swirling through your cup of creamy chai. As the name indicates, the Iced Cherry Chai will come chilled so it can cool you down on those warm spring days when you want something light yet sweet.
What to pair with Starbucks' Iced Cherry Chai
Pairing this new iced beverage with Starbucks food is another way to enhance the experience. The cherry's fruity tang and the chai's spicy undertones will hopefully make it a nice complement for both sweet and savory snacks. It could be the perfect match for something sweet and simple like Starbucks' Petite Vanilla Bean Scone or its upcoming Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, balancing the zestiness of the pocket's filling with the chai's soothing flavors and the cherry's springtime brightness. Or, if you're headed to Starbucks for breakfast, grab one of these eight Starbucks breakfast sandwiches (as ranked by Daily Meal) along with your iced beverage.
The Iced Cherry Chai will likely be a familiar yet fresh experience. Whether you sip it on your way to the office or enjoy it as an afternoon pick-me-up, if you're a fan of cherries and chai, you'll want to try this new Starbucks offering. If it's as tasty as the brand's iced gingerbread oat milk chai (which took the top spot in our ranking of Starbucks' holiday drinks), we're all in for something special.