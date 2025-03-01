Yellowtail Vs Yellowfin Tuna: What's The Difference?

The names of different types of fish can be difficult to keep track of. Sometimes, one common word can be used to refer to several different varieties of fish, as is the case with yellowtail. But one fish not included under the umbrella of yellowtail is yellowfin tuna. Despite the similarity in names, flavors, and uses, yellowtail and yellowfin are completely different fish.

Yellowtail refers to several closely related species of amberjack found in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, commonly Japanese amberjack, native to the oceans off of Japan and Korea. These fish all have distinctive yellow coloring on their tails, hence the name. On the other hand, yellowfin refers specifically to a type of tuna found worldwide in tropical and subtropical oceans, with large, yellow fins on its body.

Confusion between these two fish is understandable. They have similar names, are often revered for their high quality, and fill similar roles. Despite this, they also have some notable differences.