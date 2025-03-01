Yellowtail Vs Yellowfin Tuna: What's The Difference?
The names of different types of fish can be difficult to keep track of. Sometimes, one common word can be used to refer to several different varieties of fish, as is the case with yellowtail. But one fish not included under the umbrella of yellowtail is yellowfin tuna. Despite the similarity in names, flavors, and uses, yellowtail and yellowfin are completely different fish.
Yellowtail refers to several closely related species of amberjack found in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, commonly Japanese amberjack, native to the oceans off of Japan and Korea. These fish all have distinctive yellow coloring on their tails, hence the name. On the other hand, yellowfin refers specifically to a type of tuna found worldwide in tropical and subtropical oceans, with large, yellow fins on its body.
Confusion between these two fish is understandable. They have similar names, are often revered for their high quality, and fill similar roles. Despite this, they also have some notable differences.
What is yellowtail?
While the amberjack fish commonly called yellowtail are oily fish like tuna and have a similar flavor overall, their texture differs. For connoisseurs of fine fish, yellowtail frequently refers to Japanese amberjack, a staple fish in Japanese cuisine. Known as hamachi when young and buri when full-grown, some yellowtail is wild-caught, but the highest-quality are farmed. Yellowtail is Japan's most cultured fish, and hiramasa kingfish, farmed under rigid standards, is the best of the best.
Yellowtail has a rich and buttery flavor profile, with pink to light-pink meat that carries subtle notes of sweetness making it perfect for sashimi. A simple Japanese delicacy, sashimi consists of just thin slices of raw, high-quality fish, usually accompanied by soy sauce. Other species of amberjack have flavor profiles similar to those of their Japanese cousins, and high-quality examples can also be used for sushi and sashimi — though Japanese yellowtail is prized for its exceptionally fatty, delicious flavor.
What is yellowfin tuna?
Yellowfin is a delicious variety of tuna, with dark pink meat that's enjoyed in many cuisines for its mildly sweet flavor and dense yet delicate texture. Yellowfin is sometimes known by the Hawaiian name ahi, though "ahi" refers to either yellowfin or bigeye tuna, which is similar in flavor to yellowfin but with a higher fat content. Like yellowtail, yellowfin tuna is also a common choice for sushi and sashimi dishes. Its wide availability and versatility mean that it often shows up in raw fish dishes from other cultures. Yellowfin often tops poke bowls in Hawaii or gets mixed and marinated for ceviche, the national dish of Peru.
Unlike yellowtail, yellowfin tuna are notoriously difficult to farm, so nearly all the fish are wild-caught in tropical or sub-tropical waters. Unfortunately, worldwide consumer demand and overfishing in some regions have driven yellowfin to near-threatened status. Sustainable fishing practices are key to our continued enjoyment of yellowfin tuna.